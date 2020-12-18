Chargers star wide receiver Keenan Allen is reportedly "iffy" ahead of Thursday's matchup against the Raiders. Allen has been suffering from an ailed hamstring and with fantasy owners having to make season-changing decisions, his status should and will be monitored up until game time. Even if Allen plays, as reported by Adam Schefter, he could still be limited.

Chargers WR Mike Williams likely out Thursday, WR Keenan Allen iffy, sources say https://t.co/4afCjoXmjl — DrippdnSwag (@drippdnswag) December 17, 2020

In PPR leagues, Allen has averaged 18.7 fantasy points per game in 2020. He has surpassed 100 receiving yards four times and caught a touchdown in eight separate games. In week 11 against the Jest he caught 16 passes for 145 yards and a score, and last week he was a catch away from double-digit receptions once again.

When will Allen's status be decided?

According to reporter Tom Pelissero, Allen is a "true game-time decision." With Chargers WR2 Mike Williams also out, Allen would, normally, be due for a big game against a shaky pass defense, but his hamstring injury and potential limitations make him a high-risk, high-reward fantasy option.

With Williams and Allen both potentially out, owners of QB Justin Herbert should fear that a reliance on the run game, or at the very least check downs to Austin Ekeler could make up more of the Chargers' offense than usual. TE Hunter Henry is, however, set to become one of the lead targets in the pass game.

WR Mike Williams, listed as questionable for tonight due to back injury, is not expected to play vs. Raiders, per sources.



Chargers concerned they won’t have Keenan Allen (hamstring), who if he does play is likely to be limited.



Austin Ekeler, Q with a quad, is expected to play — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 17, 2020

Before the 2020 season, Allen tweeted angrily about the NFL Top 100 rankings, claiming he was a better route runner and receiver than several of the pass catchers ranked ahead of him.

"Ok I’m tired of biten my tongue," Allen tweeted, re-tweeting a video of his highlights. "@cheetah @MikeEvans13 @chrisgoodwin... ( and the list goes on) ARE NOT a better receiver than me! Faster than me...every day of the week but separation..CHILD PLEASE!"

Former Packers WR James Jones applauded Allen before the season as well, specifically his route running.

“Keenan Allen off the line of scrimmage and his route-running is absolutely special,” Jones said. "Every time you see Allen catch a ball, you really don’t see a defensive back too close to him because he is special at getting separation and special at making tough catches."