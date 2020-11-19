Thursday Night Football: NFL Week 11 TV schedule, time and live stream

Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season kicks off with a Thursday night matchup of two likely playoff teams and division rivals that boast some of the league's most exciting offensive playmakers.

Who plays on 'Thursday Night Football' tonight?

The Seattle Seahawks (6-3) host the Arizona Cardinals (6-3) in an NFC West showdown at CenturyLink Field.

While the two teams are in a three-way tie with the Los Angeles Rams record-wise for the division lead, the Cardinals own the tiebreaker over Seattle thanks to their head-to-head victory in Week 7. The Seahawks lost to the Rams last week, while the Cardinals and Rams have yet to play each other.

This "Thursday Night Football" game features two of the NFL's most exciting quarterback-receiver tandems.

The Seattle Seahawks have league MVP candidate Russell Wilson at QB, whose top target is wide receiver DK Metcalf. The second-year pro Metcalf has been compared to future Hall of Famers like Calvin Johnson and Julio Jones. Metcalf has been one of the league's most productive pass-catchers this season, but last week he was nearly shut out by Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Metcalf and Wilson will be looking to re-establish their winning connection on "Thursday Night Football," who have an All-Pro cornerback of their own in Patrick Peterson.

The Cardinals are led by second-year QB Kyler Murray, the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft in 2019 and college football's Heisman Trophy winner in 2018. His top target is veteran receiver DeAndre Hopkins, the man who is considered to have the best pair of hands in the NFL. Murray and Hopkins linked up last week for an incredible "Hail Mary" touchdown to defeat the Buffalo Bills in the final seconds of the game. Hopkins joined the Cardinals this season after being traded from the Houston Texans, which has turned out to be a terrible move for the now-struggling Texans.

'Thursday Night Football' TV schedule

What time is the NFL game tonight?

8:20 p.m. EST

What channel is the NFL game on tonight?

FOX

NFL Network

'Thursday Night Football' live stream

Amazon Prime

fuboTV