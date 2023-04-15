Tiger Woods vs Tom Brady net worth: Which GOAT ended up swimming in more cash after taking sport by storm?

Tiger Woods and Tom Brady are two of sports’ biggest winners.

Woods has 15 major championships and 82 PGA Tour wins, putting him second all-time in both categories. Meanwhile, Brady has won seven Super Bowls in ten appearances. Both athletes have also parlayed their success into massive earnings through contracts, cash winnings, and endorsements.

But while both individuals should be financially set for life, Woods is way richer than Tom Brady in terms of net worth. Forbes estimates Woods’ real-time net worth at $1.1 billion, making him one of three billionaire athletes.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Meanwhile, Brady has an estimated net worth of $270 million. Here’s how both athletes earned their enormous fortunes.

Tiger Woods - career earnings, endorsements and business ventures

Even without the nine-figure sum offered by LIV Golf’s backers, Woods joins LeBron James and Michael Jordan on the exclusive billionaire athletes list.

It has been estimated that he earned $1.7 billion throughout his career. However, only an estimated $121 million came from tournament wins, making him the only golfer to reach the $100 million mark.

He earns most of his keep from endorsements. Woods lost nearly all of his sponsorships in 2009 after the revelation of his extramarital affairs and his 45-day therapy program. But he has bounced back and continues to lend his brand to many companies. He earned a lot from sponsorships, pulling in $68 million before taxes even if he only won $40,000 in prize money.

Tiger Woods @TigerWoods I am disappointed to have to WD this morning due to reaggravating my plantar fasciitis. Thank you to the fans and to @TheMasters who have shown me so much love and support. Good luck to the players today! I am disappointed to have to WD this morning due to reaggravating my plantar fasciitis. Thank you to the fans and to @TheMasters who have shown me so much love and support. Good luck to the players today!

Tiger Woods' endorsements include Nike, Rolex, Centinel Spine, Bridgestone Golf, Hero MotoCorp, Monster Energy, Vantelin Kowa, Taylor Made, and Upper Deck. He has also endorsed Gatorade, Golf TV, Full Swing, Tag Heuer, 2K Gaming, Autograph, and PopStroke.

Woods continues to generate revenue through multiple business ventures. He started Tiger Woods Design in 2006 and launched the Iconic Fist Pumps non-fungible token collection in 2021. He also made a fortune from his three books: How I Play Golf in 2001, The 1997 Masters: My Story in 2017, and Back in 2019.

The Stanford alumnus is also an investor in the international hospitality real estate development and asset management company Nexus Luxury Collection. He also has a stake in multiple mini-golf courses in Florida and a hospital software startup.

He enjoys his fortune by splurging on properties, most notably his house and lot in Jupiter Island, Florida. In 2006, he paid $40 million for the said lot and spent $54 million to build a 9,000-square-foot mansion.

Tom Brady - career earnings, endorsements and business ventures

Tom Brady will continue to be a massive earner after retiring from football. The three-time NFL Most Valuable Player signed a ten-year, $375 million contract to become FOX Sports’ lead analyst for their NFL broadcast.

That amount will significantly add to the $512 million he earned during his 23-season playing career. Spotrac revealed that Tom Brady earned an estimated $332 million playing for the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Meanwhile, Sportico estimates Brady’s career earnings off endorsements at $180 million. Tom Brady’s endorsements include Under Armour, Upper Deck, UGG, Hertz, Subway, IWC Schaffhausen, T-Mobile, Madden NFL, Christopher Cloos, Molecule Mattresses, Fanatics, and Aston Martin. In 2021 alone, Brady took home $31 million worth of endorsement money.

Like Tiger Woods, Tom Brady is also an entrepreneur. He also launched NFTs on Autograph, which he co-founded, and established the TB12 fitness company. The 15-time Pro Bowler also launched the Brady Brand apparel company and purchased a minority stake in the Las Vegas Aces.

Tom Brady @TomBrady Honored to be joining the @LVAces family, a world class organization with a team of incredible athletes Honored to be joining the @LVAces family, a world class organization with a team of incredible athletes https://t.co/JGU4tndZR2

Unfortunately, not all of his investments yielded rewards. He and his ex-wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, lost nearly $45 million when cryptocurrency exchange FTX went bankrupt.

Brady also has an extensive real estate portfolio with residences in New York City and Brookline, Massachusetts. He also owns a property in Big Sky, Montana, and in Indian Creek, Florida.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes