Tim Boyle net worth: Jets QB's wealth in 2023 explored

New York Jets backup quarterback Tim Boyle is worth an estimated $3 million. The Eastern Kentucky University alum has earned the majority of his net worth from a six-year NFL career. Boyle has played for four teams in his career so far, and he is what you'd call a journeyman in today's NFL.

In this article, we will also touch upon his career earnings and time in the National Football League. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Tim Boyle's career earnings

According to Spotrac, Tim Boyle has earned $7,590,586 in his six-year NFL career. The journeyman QB has earned this sum during a career spent playing backup for a handful of playoff contenders.

Boyle earned his first paycheck in the league after getting signed by the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2018. During his time with the Packers, he earned $1,818,715 as Aaron Rodgers' backup.

Boyle left Green Bay in 2021 to join the Detroit Lions in yet another backup capacity. The pocket passer spent two seasons in Detroit and earned $4,311,271 for his efforts.

Upon leaving the motor city, Boyle penned a short-term deal with the Chicago Bears. He made $345,000 during his sole season in Chicago before joining his current team, the New York Jets.

Boyle signed a one-year, $1,155,000 contract with the Jets to serve as a third-string QB behind Aaron Rodgers and Zach Wilson.

Tim Boyle's NFL career timeline

Tim Boyle has a solid college career that spanned five years across two stellar college football programs. Upon graduating from Eastern Kentucky University, Boyle declared for the 2018 NFL Draft.

He wasn't drafted, but was promptly signed by the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent. He joined the team as the third-string QB behind the great Aaron Rodgers and backup DeShone Kizer. Boyle never started a game during his three seasons at Green Bay. He became an unrestricted free agent in March 2021.

Upon becoming a free agent, the Detroit Lions promptly signed Boyle to an initial one-year contract to back up Jared Goff. He performed admirably in Detroit and even started three games during the 2021 NFL season in place of the injured Goff. Boyle stayed with the Lions until August 2022, after which he departed the franchise.

Since leaving the Lions, Tim Boyle has also featured for both the Chicago Bears and New York Jets.