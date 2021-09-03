Tim Tebow comes to the aid of Afghan refugees mere days after being cut by the Jacksonville Jaguars

Tim Tebow has not let the disappointment of getting cut by the Jacksonville Jaguars affect his sense of greater purpose in life.

NEW: The Jacksonville Jaguars have cut TE Tim Tebow. — Travis Akers (@travisakers) August 17, 2021

Tebow was waived by the Jaguars a couple of weeks ago after appearing in just one preseason game as a tight end for the team. Instead of sulking, he is now helping Afghan refugees flee the troubling situation in their country and find a safe haven elsewhere.

Tim Tebow joins Samaritan's Purse to help Afghan refugees

Tim Tebow has teamed up with Samaritan's Purse to pursue his higher calling in helping the Afghan refugees. Samaritan's Purse is a Christian humanitarian aid organization currently headed by Franklin Graham.

Tim Tebow joined Edward Graham, the son of Franklin, and Assistant to the Vice President of Programs & Government Relations for Samaritan's Purse, on a DC-8 cargo plane carrying medical supplies and hygiene kits to an undisclosed location where Afghan refugees were arriving.

The organization also has sponsored flights that have reportedly evacuated around seven hundred Afghan nationals who fled the country, fearing persecution back home. Volunteers have also assisted with emergency procedures like C-sections for desperate refugees.

Tim Tebow's humanitarian side comes forth in moments like these

Tim Tebow, a son of Baptist missionaries, has always been vocal about his faith. His fondness for quoting scripture has earned him a dedicated following. During his playing days in the NFL, he often knelt in prayer and led his team and opposition members in joint sessions after games to promote brotherhood.

After providing aid to the Afghan refugees, Tebow shared a message on his social media accounts, saying humans are made for moments like these. He emphasized his belief in being ready when a higher calling arrives and making a difference in someone else's life.

He simultaneously asked his followers to pray for the victims of the tragedy unfolding in Afghanistan and keep the victims of COVID-19, Hurricane Ida, the earthquake in Haiti, the flooding in Tennessee, the wildfires out west and everyone else in their thoughts and prayers.

The suffering of Afghan refugees cannot be alleviated by one man alone. But everyone has a part to play, and Tim Tebow has done it the way he believes he best can.

