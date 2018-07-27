Pat Bowlen's induction into the Hall of Fame is long overdue

Over the past few years, there has been a growing outcry among Denver Broncos fans as to why long-time owner Pat Bowlen has not been inducted into the Pro Football Hall Of Fame in Canton, Ohio. We have seen Cowboys owner Jerry Jones been inducted for contributions to the game of pro football and growth of the league, but Bowlen's induction hasn't happened yet.

Now as a fan of the game, I believe that every individual who is contributing or has contributed to the growth of the game should rightfully be recognized. For over 30 years, Bowlen's contributions to the game have been significant. He has helped steer the Denver Broncos into a successful franchise during his tenure as owner until stepping down in 2014 due to Alzheimer's disease.

There has been a lot of indignation (mostly among fellow Broncos fans) as to why Bowlen has not been inducted into Canton and has yet to receive the golden sport coat that every Hall of Fame player receives. And that indignation is justified.

In my personal opinion, this is one induction that has been long overdue. Under his stewardship, the Broncos had a .612 winning percentage, won seven AFC championships and three Super Bowl titles. But the numbers here only show a fraction of what he has done for the team.

We also have to look at the work he did on the various committees that he had served during his tenure. It is important to understand not only what he has done, but also what he has meant for the game that we have all grown to love and appreciate.

Not because he has won many games. Not because the Broncos have won the ultimate prize three times. And not because of what we see on the field or off of the field. Instead, we should appreciate him because of the way he has been a presence not only for the Denver Broncos but also for the NFL as the game of football has experienced exponential growth and success over the past 30 years.

I believe this facet cannot be overlooked when the voters make their selections next year. I really hope that the Hall of Fame voters will see Bowlen's true value when they place their votes for the class of 2019.

We have already gone past the now or never stage, and I believe that Broncos Country will agree with me on this one. It is time for the NFL to do the right thing.

#InductPatBowlenIn2019