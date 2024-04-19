Titans NFL Draft: Ranking Tennessee's worst draft picks over the past 10 years feat. Malik Willis

The Tennessee Titans are currently going through a rebuilding phase ahead of the 2024 NFL season. Among their major changes this year includes moving on from head coach Mike Vrabel and parting ways with superstar running back Derrick Henry.

While the Titans will look to the 2024 NFL Draft to continue building for their future, some of their draft failures are why they are in this difficult situation in the first place. As many teams, they have missed on some of their significant picks over the last decade, which resulted in a lack of talent on their current roster. Here are some of their worst picks in recent years.

Titans' worst draft picks over past 10 years ranked

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Malik Willis

Be the GM of your favorite team, use our free Mock Draft Simulator with trades

#5 - Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas Razorbacks, 2022 NFL Draft

The only thing keeping Treylon Burks from being ranked higher on this list is that injuries have negatively impacted his ability to perform. He was selected in the first round in 2022 to theoretically replace superstar AJ Brown, but has totaled just 665 yards and one touchdown in two seasons. The Titans are likely hoping that if he can remain healthy, he can have a huge step forwrad.

#4 - Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech Hokies, 2021 NFL Draft

In a similar situation as Burks, Caleb Farley is another first-round pick who came to Tennessee with massive expectations, but has been unable to stay healthy during his career. He has appeared in just 12 games in three seasons, landing on the injured reserve list in all three of them. Due to his contract, he probably has just one more year to prove that he isn't a complete bust.

#3 - Taywan Taylor, WR, Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, 2017 NFL Draft

The Titans selected Taywan Taylor in an effort to bring in a much-needed playmaker to their wide receivers. It didn't workout that way as he recorded fewer than 700 total yards across two seasons with team. He was then cut and never again recorded another reception for any team.

#2 - Malik Willis, QB, Liberty Flames, 2022 NFL Draft

In what was supposed to be a major addition by selecting one of the most dynamic quarterback prospects in recent years, Malik Willis has instead been a massive disappointment. He doesn't appear to be their quarterback of the future after they selected another quarterback, Will Levis, in the following year's draft.

#1 - Bishop Sankey, RB, Washington Huskies, 2014 NFL Draft

When any team uses a second-round pick on a running back, it's with the expectation that they will be an immediate impact player. The Titans did so with Bishop Sankey in 2014, but he turned out to be a bust. He lasted just two years in the NFL and scored four total touchdowns.