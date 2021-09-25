Titans vs Colts injury report and starting lineup - September 26 | NFL 2021-2022 season

The Indianapolis Colts travel to Nissan Stadium to take on the Tennessee Titans this Sunday in an AFC divisional showdown. With the Jacksonville Jaguars still in rebuilding mode and the Houston Texans in disarray, missing both Deshaun Watson and now Tyrod Taylor, this matchup could be pivotal in deciding the division winner at the end of Week 17.

Both teams are facing dire injury situations this early in the season. For the Indianapolis Colts, starting quarterback Carson Wentz is listed as questionable with injuries to his ankles. He practiced for the first time on Friday, although in a limited capacity.

He took some brutal hits last week against Aaron Donald's Los Angeles Rams.

The Tennessee Titans are dealing with injuries of their own. Newly acquired outside linebacker Bud Dupree is nursing a knee injury, while fellow linebacker Jayon Brown returned to practice Friday as a full participant from a hamstring injury.

Here's a look at which players are officially designated as out for Sunday's game between the Colts and the Titans.

Tennessee Titans vs Indianapolis Colts injury report

Tennessee Titans

Three Tennessee Titans are out for Sunday's AFC South division matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

CB Caleb Farley did not participate (DNP) in practice this week and has been ruled out for the game with an injury to his shoulder. TE Anthony Firkser was also a DNP for the week and has been officially ruled out of Sunday's game with an injury to his knee.

OLB Derick Roberson had limited participation in practice on Wednesday but was a DNP for Thursday and Friday. He has also been officially ruled out with a knee injury.

Indianapolis Colts

The Colts have two players listed as out for Sunday's game against the Titans.

LB Jordan Glasgow was the DNP for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, and has officially been ruled out against the Tennessee Titans due to a concussion.

T/G Braden Smith is also out with injuries to his foot as well as his thumb.

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts starting lineups

Tennessee Titans

QB - Ryan Tannehill | HB - Derrick Henry | FB - Khari Blasingame | WR - AJ Brown, Julio Jones, Chester Rogers | TE - Geoff Swaim | OL - Taylor Lewan, Rodger Saffold, Ben Jones, Nate Davis, Ty Sambrailo

DL - Jeffery Simmons, Teair Tart, Larrell Murchison | LB - Jayron Brown, Rashaan Evans, Bud Dupree, Harold Landry | CB - Kristian Fulton, Janoris Jenkins | S - Dane Cruikshank, Kevin Byard | K - Randy Bullock | P - Brett Kern

Indianapolis Colts

QB - Carson Wentz | HB - Jonathan Taylor | WR - Michael Pittman, Zach Pascal, Parris Campbell | TE - Jack Doyle | OL - Eric Fisher, Quenton Nelson, Ryan Kelly, Mark Glowinski, Julie'n Davenport

DL - Kwity Paye, Al-Quadin Muhammad, DeForest Buckner, Grover Stewart | LB - Zaire Franklin, Bobby Okereke, Darius Leonard | CB - Xavier Rhodes, Rock Ya-Sin | S - Khari Willis, Julian Blackmon | K - Rodrigo Blankenship | P - Rigoberto Sanchez

Edited by LeRon Haire