Titans vs. Colts prediction, odds and picks - October 31, 2021 | NFL Week 8

Buffalo Bills v Tennessee Titans

The high-flying Tennessee Titans will travel to Indianapolis to take on the Colts in an AFC South divisional battle on Sunday.

The Titans are coming off back-to-back impressive wins. They beat the Buffalo Bills in a Monday Night Football thriller in Week 6 before demolishing the reigning AFC Champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, in Week 7.

After their gut-wrenching loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football in Week 5, the Colts have responded well, winning two on the bounce.

This game has massive implications in the race for the AFC South division title. A victory for the Titans will all but end the Colts' hopes of winning the division, making this a crucial game for Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich and his team.

Titans vs. Colts match details

When: Sunday, October 31st, 1:00 pm ET

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Titans vs. Colts betting odds

Spreads

Titans: +2.5 (-105)

Colts: -2.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Titans: +125

Colts: -145

Totals

Titans: o51.0 (-115)

Colts: u51.0 (-105)

Titans vs. Colts betting picks

Both Ryan Tannehill and Carson Wentz have been highly efficient more often than not this season. The Titans star has thrown a touchdown pass in five out of his seven outings this season, while the Colts quarterback has failed to find the endzone only once this season. Expect both to get at least one touchdown pass on Sunday.

Derrick Henry and Jonathan Taylor have had outstanding seasons so far in 2021. Both running backs are in tremendous form and their teams will want to take full advantage on Sunday. While both teams are good against the run, Henry and Taylor should log over 80 rushing yards on Sunday.

Titans vs. Colts key injuries

Tennessee Titans

DB Chris Jackson (Foot): Questionable

DT Teair Tart (Groin): Questionable

T Kendrick Lamm (Ankle): Questionable

LB Rashaan Evans (Ankle): Questionable

WR Julio Jones (Hamstring): Out

FB Khari Blasingame (Knee): Out

Indianapolis Colts

WR T.Y. Hilton (Quad): Questionable

G Braden Smith (Foot/Thumb): Questionable

CB Xavier Rhodes (Calf): Questionable

CB BoPete Keyes (Hamstring): Out

Titans vs. Colts head-to-head

The Colts hold a 35-19 lead over the Titans in all-time head-to-head games between the two teams.

But in the last meeting between the two teams in Week 3, the Titans beat the Colts 25-16. Tannehill tossed three touchdown passes while Henry ran for 113 yards in a gritty win over Indianapolis.

Titans vs. Colts Prediction

The Titans have emerged as the force in the AFC after beating the Buffalo Bills in Week 6 and blowing out the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7. The Colts have two on the bounce, but those victories came against the relatively poor Houston Texans and San Francisco 49ers. The Titans are carrying plenty of momentum into the game, which gives them the edge.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: The Titans win a close game to sweep the season series against the Colts.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar