Titans vs. Saints injury report and starting lineup - November 14 | NFL Week 10

On Sunday, the 7-2 Tennessee Titans will host the 5-3 New Orleans Saints at Nissan Stadium in Nashville in Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season.

The Titans are coming off an impressive victory over the Los Angeles Rams, whereas the Atlanta Falcons beat the Saints in Week 9.

Tennessee is in control of the AFC South and sits atop the AFC standings. Head coach Mike Vrabel and his team have stringed together a series of impressive wins. They've beaten the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, Indianapolis Colts and the Rams in succession and are looking like serious contenders to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl.

New Orleans currently trails the 6-2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC South standings and needs a win on Sunday to keep the pressure on the reigning Super Bowl champions.

Here's the injury report and starting lineup for both teams:

Titans vs. Saints injury report

Tennessee Titans

Player Position Injury Game Status Reshaan Evans LB Ankle Questionable Teair Tart DL Groin Questionable Julio Jones WR Hamstring Questionable Dane Cruikshank S Knee Out David Long LB Hamstring Out Greg Mabin CB Ankle Out

New Orleans Saints

Player Position Injury Game Status Carl Granderson DE Shoulder Questionable Ty Montgomery WR Hamstring Questionable C.J. Gardner-Johnson S Foot Out Alvin Kamara RB Knee Out Terron Armstead T Knee/Shoulder Out

Titans vs. Saints starting lineups

Tennessee Titans

QB - Ryan Tannehill | RB - Adrian Peterson | WR - A.J. Brown, Chester Rogers, Cameron Batson | TE - Geoff Swaim | OL - Taylor Lewan, Rodger Saffold, Ben Jones, Dillon Radunz, David Quessenberry

DL - Denico Autry, Tearl Tart, Jeffery Simmons | LB - Bud Dupree, Jayon Brown, Nick Dzubnar, Harold Landry | CB - Janoris Jenkins, Kristian Fulton | S - Kevin Byard, Amari Hooker | K - Randy Bullock | P - Brett Kern

New Orleans Saints

QB - Trevor Siemian | RB - Mark Ingram II | WR - Marquez Callaway, Kenny Stills, Deonte Harris | TE - Adam Trautman | OL - James Hurst, Andrus Peat, Erik McCoy, Cesar Ruiz, Ryan Ramczyk

DL - Cameron Jordan, Albert Huggins, Shy Tuttle, Tanoh Kpassagnon | LB - Pete Werner, Demario Davis, Andrew Dowell | CB - Paulson Adebo, Marshon Lattimore, Bradley Roby | S - Malcolm Jenkins, Marcus Williams | K - Brian Johnson | P - Blake Gillikin

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar