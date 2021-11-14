Titans vs. Saints prediction, odds and picks - November 14, 2021 | NFL Week 10

The high-flying Tennessee Titans will look to five wins in a row when they host the New Orleans Saints at Nissan Stadium on Sunday.

After their embarrassing loss against the New York Jets, the Titans have beaten the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Rams on the trot. Head coach Mike Vrabel's team has not only risen to the challenge but comfortably dispatched them and are emerging as the favorites to secure the AFC's #1 seed.

The Saints have had an up-and-down season so far. They beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 8 but lost to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9. The Saints are currently 5-3 and their hopes of beating the Buccaneers to the division title are evaporating quickly. Head coach Sean Payton's team needs a win on Sunday to salvage their chances of winning the NFC South.

Tennessee Titans vs. New Orleans Saints match details

When: Sunday, November 14, 1:00 p.m. EST

Where: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

Tennessee Titans vs. New Orleans Saints betting odds

Spreads

Tennessee Titans: -3.0 (EVEN)

New Orleans Saints: +3.0 (-120)

Moneyline

Tennessee Titans: -150

New Orleans Saints: +130

Totals

Tennessee Titans: U44.0 (-110)

New Orleans Saints: O44.0 (-110)

Tennessee Titans vs. New Orleans Saints betting picks

Both offenses will miss their heavy-hitters in this game. The Titans will be without star running back Derrick Henry and could also be without Julio Jones. The Saints have lost quarterback Jameis Winston for the season and all-purpose running back Alvin Kamara is also out for the game.

Field Yates @FieldYates Saints RB Alvin Kamara is officially OUT Sunday against the Titans.



Mark Ingram is in line to start now and with just 22 rushing yards, he would pass the great Deuce McAllister for the most rushing yards in Saints franchise history. Saints RB Alvin Kamara is officially OUT Sunday against the Titans.Mark Ingram is in line to start now and with just 22 rushing yards, he would pass the great Deuce McAllister for the most rushing yards in Saints franchise history.

Both teams have sturdy defenses and will be without key playmakers, so expect this game to be low-scoring. Bet the under.

Tennessee Titans vs. New Orleans Saints key injuries

Tennessee Titans

RB Derrick Henry (Foot): Out

WR Julio Jones (hamstring): Questionable

New Orleans Saints

RB Alvin Kamara (Knee): Out

WR Ty Montgomery (Knee/Shoulder): Questionable

Tennessee Titans vs. New Orleans Saints head-to-head

The two franchises have met 15 times in the NFL. Tennessee leads 8-6-1 all-time head-to-head.

The two teams last met during the 2019 season. The Titans beat the Saints 38-28.

Tennessee Titans vs. New Orleans Saints Prediction

This game should have been a battle between Alvin Kamara and Derrick Henry trying to drive their teams to victory. But with both out, the onus will be on the rest of the roster to step up and win the game for their respective teams. The Titans have shown they can win without Henry, while the Saints have struggled even with Kamara on the field. The Titans have the edge heading into the game and will likely emerge as the victors.

Prediction: The Titans win a close game.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar