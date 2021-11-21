Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans prediction, odds and picks - November 21, 2021 | NFL Week 11

The red-hot Tennessee Titans will host the reeling Houston Texans at home in Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season.

The Titans are 8-2 and are the #1 seed in the AFC. Many expected Tennessee's performance to tank after they lost Derrick Henry to injury. But they have continued to grind wins and sit comfortably atop the AFC standings.

The Texans are on the opposite end of the form spectrum. After the Detroit Lions' tie against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10, Houston now owns the longest active losing streak in the NFL. They have lost eight straight since their victory in Week 1.

This game is one of the most lopsided contests of the season, but the Jacksonville Jaguars showed that being a heavy underdog has no bearing on performance when they beat the Buffalo Bills.

Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans match details

Date: November 21, 2021

Venue: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

Time: 1:00 pm EST

Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans betting odds

Spreads

Tennessee Titans: -10.0 (-110)

Houston Texans: +10.0 (-110)

Moneyline

Tennessee Titans: -500

Houston Texans: +360

Totals

Tennessee Titans: U44.5 (-110)

Houston Texans: O44.5 (-110)

Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans betting picks

The Titans are averaging 30.75 points over their past four games and have played against some decent defenses over that stretch. The Texans have been held to single-digits in three of their last four games, so don't expect much from their offense against an in-form Titans defense. Picking under is more logical, but the Titans could score 45 points themselves on Sunday. Take the risk and bet the over.

Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans key injuries

Tennessee Titans injuries

The Titans have plenty of big names on their injury list. Julio Jones, Derrick Henry, Bud Dupree and Rashaan Evans will all miss the game against the Texans. Nate Davis, Geoff Swaim and Greg Mabin are also out.

Cornerback Jackrabbit Jenkins is questionable due to a chest injury.

Houston Texans injuries

The Texans will continue to bench Deshaun Watson while linebacker Hardy Nickerson is out due to a concussion.

Defensive back Cre'von LeBlanc is suffering from illness and is questionable to play on Sunday.

Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans head-to-head

The Titans and Texans have faced off 38 times in the NFL. The Titans hold a 21-17 lead in head-to-head games between the two teams.

Each of the last two games between these two games has been high-scoring. The Titans won both, winning the first 42-36 and the next 41-38.

Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans prediction

The Titans are on a roll, while the Texans are getting steamrolled on a weekly basis. Expect that to continue.

Prediction: Titans win by at least 14 points.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar