TJ Watt landing spots: Top 4 best fits for former defensive player of the year if Steelers decide to trade

TJ Watt has reportedly been seeking a contract extension with the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of the 2025 NFL season. He is entering the final year of his current deal, and like most superstars in this situation, he would apparently prefer to be extended rather than playing out his final season.

The franchise has yet to give its elite edge rusher what he is seeking, which recently resulted in him opting to skip OTAs. This has sparked many trade rumors for the former NFL Defensive Player of the Year. He is likely to have a strong market of interested teams if he's made available, including the following four best overall fits for him this year.

TJ Watt best landing spots amid Steelers trade rumors

TJ Watt trade rumors (Getty)

#4 - San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers currently have the second-most available salary cap space in the entire NFL, according to Spotrac. They moved on from several of their star players during the offseason, including Deebo Samuel, giving them some flexibility. Adding Watt could help them turn things back around after missing out on the playoffs last year.

#3 - New England Patriots

The New England Patriots have been rebuilding their roster in recent years and have plenty of room to still work with. They are projected to have the most available cap space by a significant margin, opening the door for them to make a potential splash. TJ Watt could be the established star on their defense that they are currently missing.

#2 - Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have had a quiet offseason, but that doesn't necessarily mean that Jerry Jones won't make a move before the 2025 NFL season. He has been well known for being aggressive with his acquisitions, so if an opportunity arises for him to pair TJ Watt with Micah Parsons, he may take it.

This would create the best pass-rushing duo in the entire league, as Jones admits to being desperately seeking another Super Bowl ring.

#1 - LA Chargers

The LA Chargers moved on from long-time veteran edge player Joey Bosa during the offseason. They did re-sign Khalil Mack, but it's only on a one-year contract. With the edge of their defense currently in a transitional phase, Watt could potentially be their answer. He is still just 30 years old and has finished as an All-Pro in five of his past six seasons.

