TNF Start 'Em Sit 'Em Giants vs 49ers: Should I start Brandon Aiyuk this week?

Brandon Aiyuk exploded onto the scene this season. The talented wide receiver has always been a known commodity, but he staked his claim during Week 1 with over 100 yards receiving and a pair of touchdowns in a blowout victory. Coming into Thursday night, is the talented wide receiver worth a start?

Brandon Aiyuk suffered an injury

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brandon Aiyuk Fantasy projection

Brandon Aiyuk could be anywhere from the first to the fourth target for the San Francisco 49ers on a given week. There are a lot of mouths to feed, including Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey.

However, in the early going for the season, it's clear that Kyle Shanahan and company are making Aiyuk a priority. He has 14 targets for the season, and while his Week 2 production was down due to injury, he should continue to see action.

Expand Tweet

The 49ers have a lot of different ways to attack a defense, and Aiyuk is one of them. That makes him valuable for Fantasy Football. The wide receiver is definitely worth having and is definitely going to be a valuable piece over the course of this NFL season.

Is Brandon Aiyuk a good Fantasy pick?

Brandon Aiyuk is a good fantasy pick. Whether he's the top target or not in San Francisco, their offense is so good that all four options are good picks. They can each boom every single week, and that's always a good sort of player to have.

He likely won't have 129 yard, two touchdown days all that often, but he also won't have the three-catch performance that he had in Week 2. The reality is somewhere in the middle, and double digits are all but guaranteed each week out.

There aren't too many players like that, but Aiyuk is a rare player. He has a lot of talent and he is in one of the best and most dynamic offenses in the NFL. He can never really see double coverage since there are so many viable options, which will help him get open and get more targets.

Expand Tweet

He probably went later in fantasy drafts than his value, too. Before the season, no one really knew if he'd be all that good since there are a lot of good players on that offense. The QB position wasn't as stable, either. Now, it looks like he's a better option than most people thought.

Should I start Brandon Aiyuk in Fantasy this week?

The injury situation is an important one to monitor. It's what likely forced Aiyuk into a worse Week 2 output than expected, and it could impact him tonight against the New York Giants.

He's projected to have a pretty decent day in ESPN, with the app expecting 13.6 points from the wideout. The Giants don't boast an elite secondary, and they've given up the 12th-fewest points to the position. That shouldn't hinder 49ers wide receivers.

However, his status is unclear. Going into the 8:15 kick-off, he is officially listed as questionable with a shoulder injury. Head coach Kyle Shanahan has already stated that he will be a game-time decision.

If he plays, go ahead and start him with confidence. He should be able to do well. If he's out, obviously, you will need to consider other options like Tutu Atwell, Robert Woods, Elijah Moore, Kendrick Bourne or others.