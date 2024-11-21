TNF Steelers vs. Browns Week 12 Start 'Em Sit 'Em picks feat. George Pickens and David Njoku

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns will face off on Thursday Night Football in Week 12 of the 2024 fantasy football season. This matchup is expected to be a low-scoring and defensive battle, but both teams still feature some intriguing targets for fantasy lineups. Here are some of the best targets and fades.

Steelers vs Browns TNF Fantasy Football Week 12 Start 'Em picks

Week 12 TNF (image credit: getty)

George Pickens has emerged as an elite fantasy football wide receiver since Russell Wilson took over as the starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers. After failing to finish better than the WR25 in any of the first six weeks of the season, he has finished among the top five weekly WRs twice in his past four games. Pickens will be a reliable option in Week 12.

He is joined by David Njoku, who has also been on a recent hot streak. He has finished as the TE8 or better in three of his past four games and has recorded at least five receptions in each of his past five games. This includes all three games in which Jameis Winston has been the starting QB for the Browns, making Njoku a high-upside lineup option this week.

Must Starts

Najee Harris

George Pickens

David Njoku

DFS Picks

Jaylen Warren

George Pickens

Jerry Jeudy

Cedric Tillman

David Njoku

Steelers vs Browns TNF Fantasy Football Week 12 Sit 'Em picks

Who Should I Start (Sportskeeda)

Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start provides fantasy projections and lineup suggestions to help managers with their decisions each week. It has identified Pat Freiermuth as a fade this week as he has struggled to find consistent production. He has failed to exceed three targets in any of his past six games and has also recorded fewer than 25 yards in all six of them.

All of the Steelers' WRs behind Pickens are also on the list of players to avoid in fantasy football lineups this week. Despite the Browns allowing the third-most fantasy points per game to WRs, none of them have been consistent enough to be desirable options. Managers would be wise to look elsewhere when filling out their starting lineups.

Must Sits

Jameis Winston

Jerome Ford

Mike Williams

Calvin Austin

Pat Freiermuth

DFS Fades

Russell Wilson

Nick Chubb

Elijah Moore

Mike Williams

Pat Freiermuth

