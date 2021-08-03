Todd Davis retires just days after signing with the New York Giants

The New York Giants agreed to terms with former Denver Broncos linebacker Todd Davis on Saturday. Todd Davis joined the Giants after they placed middle linebacker Blake Martinez on the COVID-19 list. The New York Giants placed Davis on the Reserve/Retired list on Tuesday.

Roster Updates: LB Blake Martinez and DB Joshua Kalu have been activated. WR Derrick Dillon has been placed on the Reserve/Injured list and LB Todd Davis has been placed on the Reserve/Retired list. — New York Giants (@Giants) August 3, 2021

Davis' retirement is a surprise to many fans. The 29-year-old free agent played for the Minnesota Vikings in 2020. The former Sacramento State linebacker appeared in 96 games and made 69 career starts.

Davis appeared in four playoff games with the Denver Broncos. He was a member of the Broncos' Super Bowl 50 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

The former undrafted free agent has registered 479 total tackles, three sacks, 15 pass breakups, 23 tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and one interception in his career. Davis' interception was returned for a touchdown.

Todd Davis had the best year of his eight-year career in 2019 with the Denver Broncos. He posted 134 total tackles, six tackles for loss and one pass deflection from his linebacker position.

Todd Davis' success in college didn't transfer to the NFL

Todd Davis was a standout linebacker at Sacramento State. He played in 45 games, registering 351 total tackles, 9.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, three interceptions and six pass breakups.

Coach Taylor placed a special phone call this afternoon, letting Hornet great @BamBamDavis51 know that he has been inducted into the Sacramento State Football Hall-of-Fame. #StingersUp #ProHornets pic.twitter.com/kxGdn6lkWl — Sac State Football (@SacHornetsFB) March 18, 2020

Todd Davis had a massive senior season at Sacramento State. He racked up 131 tackles and registered five sacks. That performance earned him All-Big Sky Conference honors. His college career also earned him a spot in the Sacramento State Football Hall of Fame. Considering his Sacramento exploits, he was tipped for big things in the big leagues.

Unfortunately, Todd Davis didn't bring that same production to the NFL. The reason behind Davis' unexpected retirement hasn't been made public yet. More details are expected throughout the day.

