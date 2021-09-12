NFL Free Agency: 3 NFC teams that should consider signing RB Todd Gurley

Todd Gurley is a first-round tenth pick in the 2015 draft. From 2015 to 2019, he played for the St. Louis / Los Angeles Rams. Last season, the running back played for the Atlanta Falcons. He is currently a free agent.

Todd Gurley Career Numbers

Rushing Yards: 6,082

Rushing Average: 4.2

Rushing Touchdowns: 67

Receptions: 243

Receiving Yards: 2,254

Receiving Touchdowns: 12

When You Can Choose, You Don’t Have To Beg‼️ — Todd Gurley II (@TG3II) September 9, 2021

Todd Gurley in the Carolina Panthers, why it makes sense

The Panthers have an obvious RB #1 in Christian McCaffrey. McCaffrey is better than Gurley; that's not up for questioning. However, McCaffrey lost most of last season with an injury and his replacement, Mike Davis, is no longer in Carolina.

If the Panthers signed Gurley, they'd have a capable and trustworthy RB #2. One that, if anything happens to McCaffrey again, could easily fit into the starting role.

Of course, Carolina did draft Chuba Hubbard. But he's a fourth-round 126th pick. It's better to have a veteran and solid option to replace your superstar than a player that still is a project.

Todd Gurley in Philadelphia Eagles, why it makes sense

Again, the Eagles have an obvious RB #1 in Miles Sanders. But the depth chart isn't promising. Boston Scott is a sixth-round 201st pick that all his highlights come from games against the New York Giants—it's almost unbelievable how much better he is against the divisional rival.

Another option available for the Eagles is Kenneth Gainwell, a fifth-round 150th pick rookie. Again, like Hubbard with the Panthers, it's better to trust a proven veteran than a fifth-round project.

The Eagles should sign Gurley because he's far better than, Sanders aside, all the options the Eagles have.

Todd Gurley in the Atlanta Falcons, why it makes sense

The Falcons should re-sign Gurley immediately. If the Panthers and Eagles have a very clear RB #1, the same isn't true about the Falcons.

Currently, the Falcons have listed Mike Davis as their starter and Cordarrelle Patterson and Wayne Gallman as backups.

Davis is a fourth-round 126th pick who had his best season last year while filling in for the injured Christian McCaffrey. He ran for 642 yards and six touchdowns. Last season, with the Falcons, Gurley ran for 678 yards and nine TDs. And in Gurley's best year, with the Los Angeles Rams, he ran for 1,305 Yds and 13 TDs; he also led the league in rushing TDs in 2018 with 17.

Patterson is both a wide receiver and an RB who has always had more success returning punts and kicks. Meanwhile, Gallman is, at his best, a solid backup.

The Falcons should re-sign Gurley immediately because he's better than all their RBs.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar