Todd Gurley career earnings: How much did ex-Rams RB make in NFL career?

Todd Gurley played six seasons in the NFL after being picked by the then-St. Louis Rams (now Los Angeles Rams) in the first round of the 2015 draft. However, the running back was forced into early retirement due to multiple injuries that he picked up during his career.

Nonetheless, reports from Spotrac claim that Gurley made a whopping $49,066,286 in career earnings during his six-year sojourn in the NFL.

Gurley signed a four-year $13.823 million contract with the Rams in June 2015. He then signed a four-year, $57.5 million contract extension with the franchise in 2018.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Gurley was released by Los Angeles after the 2019 season due to his lingering knee issues. However, in April 2020, he signed a one-year, $5.5 million contract with the Atlanta Falcons.

According to Spotrac, Gurley made $12,639,979 in salary, $31,313,224 in signing bonuses, $5,050,000 as part of roster bonuses and $63,083 in incentives during his pro football career.

Nonetheless, reports from Celebrity Net Worth suggest that Todd Gurley has a net worth of $18 million. Apart from his NFL career, the former running back made a fortune by co-founding the M.A.D.E. Sports Foundation, which does community outreach through sports. He also became the owner of the professional indoor football team the FCF Beasts in 2022.

A look at Todd Gurley's NFL stats and career honors

Former Los Angeles Rams RB Todd Gurley

The Rams selected Todd Gurley with the 10th overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft. The running back made an instant impression, winning the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

Gurley twice finished as the rushing touchdown leader and won the Offensive Player of the Year award in 2017. He also earned three Pro Bowl honors and two First-team All-Pro selections during his time in Los Angeles.

In 2020, Gurley played one season with the Atlanta Falcons. He played in 15 games for the NFC South team before calling it quits with football.

Across six seasons in the NFL, Gurley racked up 6,082 rushing yards on 1,460 attempts with 67 touchdowns on the ground. He also added 2,254 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns on 242 receptions.

In four postseason games, Gurley rushed four 261 yards on 44 attempts and posted four touchdowns.