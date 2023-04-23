Todd Gurley's Short but Elite Career

Todd Gurley is one of the best running backs of the last decade. His six-year career was shortened due to injury. He played one full season in his six NFL seasons. However, No. 30 was one of the best running backs in the league during his career and one of the best offensive players in Rams history.

The former Georgia star was one of the most productive players in the game despite his injury history. He was one of the main reasons why the Rams were able to make their first Super Bowl appearance since the era of "The Greatest Show on Turf" (LIII).

Todd Gurley: Underrated Statistics

Todd Gurley was one of the best all-purpose playmakers in the sport from 2015 to 2020. He recorded at least 1,000 scrimmage yards in five of his six career seasons. He recorded over 1,100 rushing yards in three of those seasons. His 6,082 career rushing yards put him ahead of Hall of Famers Steve Van Buren and current stars Dalvin Cook and Aaron Jones.

He was a touchdown machine. According to Pro Football Reference, his 79 total touchdowns put him ahead of Hall of Famers Frank Gifford, Earl Campbell, and Terrell Davis. His 58 touchdowns with the Rams are the most in team history. He was a great receiving back for the Rams, too. His catch percentage (72.4%) is better than that of Rams legends Torry Holt and Robert Woods.

All-Pro Star

Todd Gurley made three Pro Bowl teams during his career. He also made three All-Pro Teams. His 2017 season was quite impressive as he was named a First-Team All-Pro and named the Offensive Player of the Year. That year, he led the NFL with 2,093 scrimmage yards and 19 total touchdowns. The 2015 Offensive Rookie of the Year also led the NFL in rushing touchdowns twice (2017-2018).

It is a shame that Todd Gurley's career was cut short due to knee problems and overall injuries. If his career wasn't derailed due to injuries, he would more than likely be a prime Hall of Fame candidate. He was that elite during his time in the NFL.

For now, the former All-American at Georgia should be considered one of the very best players of the last decade. Regardless of how healthy he was during his career, he was always a massive threat on the field with the ball in his hands during his prime.

