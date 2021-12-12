Tom Brady's top 5 regular season performances

By this point, Tom Brady's dominance and dominion over the modern NFL needs little introduction. His regular-season endeavors have terrorized fans outside the New England and Tampa Bay areas for countless autumns and have also set the stage for his championship affairs in the ensuing winters.

Looking back on Brady's finest regular season showings

Tom Brady, in just his 3rd start, leads the Pats to his first come-from-behind win (29-26) in his career with a 3-yard TD pass to Jermaine Wiggins with 0:36 left to tie and an Adam Vinatieri FG to win the game in OT.



10/14/01: Brady Beats the Bolts

It seems hard to believe now, but uncertainty surrounded Brady and the Patriots going into Week 5 of the 2001 NFL season.

Brady, then just a fledgling sixth-rounder, was coming off a brutal performance in relief of Drew Bledsoe, tossing for only 86 yards in the prior week's loss in Miami.

New England was a non-factor in the early NFL playoff chase, sitting at 1-3 as they entered a home showdown with the San Diego Chargers.

But that Week 5 tilt against Doug Flutie (himself a New England passing legend thanks to his time at Boston College) and the Chargers was a game of many firsts.

He earned his first 300-yard game, his first multi-touchdown performance, his first game-tying and winning drives, and his first comeback victory.

New England trailed 26-16 in the middle stages of the fourth quarter but Brady led three consecutive scoring drives, with Adam Vinatieri's field goals sandwiching a tying touchdown pass with 36 seconds to go in regulation.

That 29-26 overtime triumph kickstarted a 13-2 stretch that ended in Super Bowl XXXVI and served as an official warning that Brady was going to be a problem in the future.

Brady and the Patriots took care of business in a three-touchdown win over Dallas (Photo: Getty)

10/14/07: Dodging the Dodger

The Patriots' interconference showdown with the Dallas Cowboys was one of the most hyped regular-season games in NFL history.

New England and Dallas entered with matching 5-0 records and boasted the combined offensive firepower of Brady, Tony Romo, Randy Moss, Wes Welker, Terrell Owens, Jason Witten and more.

While Dallas kept pace in the early stages, even taking a brief second-half lead on a Romo touchdown pass, Brady tracked down the Cowboys with five touchdown passes, part of a 27-3 stretch over the final 20 minutes of game time.

The win in Dallas poetically broke one of Cowboys legend Roger Staubach's most vaunted NFL records: the win gave Brady a 76-24 record as a starter, giving him the most wins for an NFL quarterback in his first 100 starts.

10/18/09: Music City Mauling

After Brady missed all but a single quarter of the 2008 season with both a torn ACL and MCL (thanks to a low hit brought upon by Kansas City's Bernard Pollard), the football world waited with bated breath to see if Brady would return to form.

Appropriately clad in New England's "Pat Patriot" uniforms, a throwback performance from Brady ensured that the horrors had just begun. Brady threw six touchdown passes, five alone coming in the second quarter to set a new NFL record against the Tennessee Titans.

In addition to the individual marks, Brady also helped the Patriots set records for the largest halftime lead in NFL history (45-0) and the largest margin of victory since the AFL/NFL merger (59-0)

