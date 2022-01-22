It's taken Tom Brady just two seasons to match Aaron Rodgers' NFC playoff record

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady holds many records in NFL history, but he has tied Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers for an NFC record.

Brady has won 10 playoff games versus the NFC, equaling that of Rodgers.

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS Career postseason wins vs NFC teams



Tom Brady 10

Aaron Rodgers 10



Years spent as a starter in the NFC



Tom Brady 2

Six of Tom's 10 wins have come against teams he faced in the Super Bowl as the quarterback for the New England Patriots:

In his 10 postseason wins against the NFC, the 44-year-old quarterback has 3,969 passing yards, 27 touchdowns, nine interceptions, and a completion percentage of 64.1 percent.

As Tampa Bay’s quarterback, TB12 has 1,131 passing yards, nine touchdowns, three interceptions and a 60.9 completion percentage in four games.

Rodgers has spent his entire 17-year career in Green Bay in the NFC. In his 10 playoff wins versus the conference, he has 5,365 passing yards, 42 touchdowns, 13 interceptions, and a 64.7 completion percentage.

His last playoff win against an NFC team was in last year’s Divisional Round over the Los Angeles Rams.

Both signal callers will be looking for their 11th win versus an NFC opponent in this year’s Divisional Round of the playoffs. For the seven-time Super Bowl champion, he will be facing the Rams at home while Rodgers will face the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field.

Michael Hurley @michaelFhurley All-time leaderboard for playoff touchdown passes



1. Tom Brady, 85

2. Joe Montana, 45

2. Aaron Rodgers, 45

4. Brett Favre, 44

5. Peyton Manning, 40

6. Drew Brees, 37

7. Ben Roethlisberger, 34

8. Dan Marino, 32

9. Kurt Warner, 31

Could Brady and Rodgers meet in a repeat of last year's NFC Championship game?

New England Patriots v Green Bay Packers

Without question, these two future Hall of Fame quarterbacks are no strangers to one another. The Buccaneers faced the Packers in last year's NFC Championship game in Green Bay.

Dick Vitale @DickieV Aaron Rodgers is terrific & has been super but not better than @Buccaneers @TomBrady GOAT . TB12 has 5300 yards most in NFL / most TD passes 43 / Most completions . What makes his achievements INCREDIBLE is that he has had to deal with. MANY injuries to key ppl. Aaron Rodgers is terrific & has been super but not better than @Buccaneers @TomBrady GOAT . TB12 has 5300 yards most in NFL / most TD passes 43 / Most completions . What makes his achievements INCREDIBLE is that he has had to deal with. MANY injuries to key ppl.

Brady went 20 of 36 for 280 yards passing with three touchdowns and three interceptions for Tampa Bay. Rodgers went 33 of 46 for 346 passing yards with three touchdowns and an interception.

The former New England Patriots signal-caller got the better of the matchup as he and Tampa Bay defeated Green Bay by a score of 31-21. Should both teams get past their divisional opponents, they will face off once again for the NFC Championship in Green Bay.

If so, can A-Rod get past TB12 for a trip to his second Super Bowl or will it be Brady’s 11th trip to the big game?

