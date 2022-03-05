NFL Combine: Slowest 40-yard dash times since 2000 by QBs feat. Tom Brady

Tom Brady — even in relative failure, he still manages to come out on top.

This week's NFL Scouting Combine proceedings in Indianapolis have brought back memories of Brady's famous visit to Circle City at the turn of the century, where the arguable GOAT, then a scrawny Michigan thrower, partook in his first NFL activities. His photo at Combine weigh-ins, one that preceded his recently-ended run of professional football dominance, has become a significant part of NFL lore.

At the time, Brady left an impact in all the negative ways. Fortunately for the future New England draftee, the Combine hadn't evolved to the behemoth it is today, putting in some brutal workouts that likely would've gone viral had he participated in the modern competitions. Such a tough outing, one of the few he'd wind up having in Indianapolis, was headlined by a 5.28 posting in the 40-yard dash, one of the most popular and lasting events the Combine has to offer.

In recognition, SK looks back on some of the toughest QB rushing showings in recent Combine memory and how they wound up faring...

Brady's time is among the worst for QBs since 2000

-2000: Tom Brady (5.28)

Despite a respectable collegiate career at Michigan, Brady wasn't expected to go before the latter stages of the century's first draft. The idea was only fueled further through a tough workout session, punctuated by a 40 time that even ranked behind several offensive linemen. The Patriots, of course, came calling in the early stages of the sixth round, with Brady chosen behind Chad Pennington, Giovanni Carmazzi, Chris Redman, Tee Martin, Marc Bulger, and Spergon Wynn. Naturally, Brady was never heard from again after that...right?

A slow 40 didn't stop the Ravens from taking Redman in the third round (Photo: Getty)

-2000: Chris Redman (5.37)

Surprisingly, Brady was not the slowest quarterback at the century's first Combine. That "honor" belongs to Redman, a Louisville alum who helped facilitate the rise of Louisville football. Armed with the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award (bestowed to the nation's top upperclassman quarterback, Redman's historically slow time (tied for the worst amongst quarterbacks from 2000-onward) wasn't enough to deter the Baltimore Ravens from choosing him the third round (75th overall), He earned a Super Bowl ring as a reserve thrower during his rookie season, but failed to carve a starting role for himself after the Ravens opted to move on from champion overseer Trent Dilfer. Redman would make 12 starts in an eight-year NFL career, mostly as a backup between Baltimore and Atlanta.

Lorenzen, seen in 2003. carved out a sizable professional football career (Photo: Getty)

-2004: Jared Lorenzen (5.28)

Lorenzen was likely not expected to make an NFL case through the 40-yard dash. Known for playing at the unconventional quarterback of 285 lbs. (which earned him the affectionate monikers of the "Hefty Lefty" and "Pilsbury Throwboy"), Lorenzen's rushing time understandably ranked closer to the offensive linemen than it did to his fellow throwers. Nonetheless, Lorenzen created a respectable professional career: he spent four seasons as an Eli Manning backup with the New York Giants (earning a Super Bowl ring when Big Blue topped Brady's Patriots). He later became a legend on the indoor football circuit, even serving as the Ultimate Indoor Football League commissioner in 2012. Tragically, Lorenzen, who made several attempts to work off his weight, passed away in July 2019 at 38.

Korrodi spent the 2007 preseason with the Arizona Cardinals (Photo: Getty)

-2007: Toby Korrodi (5.37)

Things didn't work out for Korrodi, a Division II standout from Central Missouri, in the 40, but he did excel in another speedy event, notably leading all participating passers with a 63-mile-per hour through in the ball-speed drill. It was enough to earn a training camp contract from the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent, though his bid to back up Kurt Warner eventually fell through.

Mallett's most recent NFL experience came with Baltimore in 2017 (Photo: Getty)

-2011: Ryan Mallett (5.37)

The Patriots had struck gold with one supposedly slow quarterback who spent some college time at Michigan...perhaps they assumed lightning could strike twice when they chose Mallett, who tied Redman's brutal time at the 2011 edition. Though envisioned by some as a potential first-round pick, Mallett fell to the third-round in 2011 as a possible aftershock of his own tough Combine showing. He was the seventh quarterback selected behind Cam Newton, Jake Locker, Blaine Gabbert, Christian Ponder, Andy Dalton, and Colin Kaepernick. Mallett beat out Brian Hoyer and Tim Tebow to serve as Brady's backup for two seasons but was later dealt to the Houston Texans. Mallett failed to take advantage of an opportunity to wrap up the starting quarterback job, eventually losing the position to Hoyer. His last NFL opportunity came in 2017, the third of three seasons as Joe Flacco's backup in Baltimore. Mallett spent last season partaking in The Spring League and now serves as the head coach of the White Hall High School Bulldogs in his native Arkansas.

