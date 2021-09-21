Tom Brady makess the best statistical start to a season - NFL fans couldn't help but praise the G.O.A.T

Tom Brady is the Greatest Of All Time (G.O.A.T.). At least that is what fans are saying online after, and probably offline too, after two games. Brady, week after week, makes it hard for people to disagree with him.
He is currently playing his 22nd season. Brady is 44 years old, and after two weeks, he is playing better than he did in his 30s and 20s.
Brady's best start
With five touchdown passes against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Brady has nine TDs this season; this is his best mark after two games. His former personal best was seven TDs in two games.
Shattering your record is always impressive, but doing so at the age of 44 in a highly physical league like the NFL is simply mind-blowing. However, one record is not enough for Brady.
With Sunday's TDs, Tom Brady has now thrown for at least four touchdowns in four consecutive games dating to last season, tying with 1984's Dan Marino for the second-longest streak of its kind in NFL history (Peyton Manning had a streak of five in 2004).
And since the Bucs QB cannot stop collecting records, his 35 career games with four TDs helped him pass Peyton Manning for the 2nd all-time position in history. Brees holds the top spot with 37.
It is the fifth time in his career that he has thrown nine TDs in consecutive games. His record is 11, when the New England Patriots went undefeated in the Super Bowl. It came in 2007.
He is also the first QB with multiple wins after their 44th birthday, and he is also the first player to make 300 career starts. If he wins his game against the Patriots in Week 4, he will be the first player to have at least one win against all 32 NFL teams.
Maybe this fan theory is not so wrong:
Brady records (regular season and playoffs combined)
Most games won by a quarterback: 264
Most games played by a quarterback: 346
Most games started by a quarterback: 344
Most games played by a skill position player: 346
Most games started by a skill position player: 344
Most combined passing yards: 91,653
Most combined touchdown passes: 664
Most game-winning drives: 61
Most fourth-quarter comebacks: 49
Most NFL Championships by player: 7
Most Championships in Pro Football History by player: 7 (tied with Otto Graham).
Those, of course, are only a few of Brady's records. You don't get to be the G.O.A.T. without pilling up records.