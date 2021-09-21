Tom Brady makess the best statistical start to a season - NFL fans couldn't help but praise the G.O.A.T

Tom Brady is the Greatest Of All Time (G.O.A.T.). At least that is what fans are saying online after, and probably offline too, after two games. Brady, week after week, makes it hard for people to disagree with him.

He is currently playing his 22nd season. Brady is 44 years old, and after two weeks, he is playing better than he did in his 30s and 20s.

Brady's best start

With five touchdown passes against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Brady has nine TDs this season; this is his best mark after two games. His former personal best was seven TDs in two games.

Shattering your record is always impressive, but doing so at the age of 44 in a highly physical league like the NFL is simply mind-blowing. However, one record is not enough for Brady.

With Sunday's TDs, Tom Brady has now thrown for at least four touchdowns in four consecutive games dating to last season, tying with 1984's Dan Marino for the second-longest streak of its kind in NFL history (Peyton Manning had a streak of five in 2004).

And since the Bucs QB cannot stop collecting records, his 35 career games with four TDs helped him pass Peyton Manning for the 2nd all-time position in history. Brees holds the top spot with 37.

It is the fifth time in his career that he has thrown nine TDs in consecutive games. His record is 11, when the New England Patriots went undefeated in the Super Bowl. It came in 2007.

He is also the first QB with multiple wins after their 44th birthday, and he is also the first player to make 300 career starts. If he wins his game against the Patriots in Week 4, he will be the first player to have at least one win against all 32 NFL teams.

Maybe this fan theory is not so wrong:

Ron Clements @Ron_Clements @JennaLaineESPN Tom Brady actually retired 10 years ago and lives in Brazil with his family. The quarterback posing as Tom Brady is a cyborg created by STAR Labs. @JennaLaineESPN Tom Brady actually retired 10 years ago and lives in Brazil with his family. The quarterback posing as Tom Brady is a cyborg created by STAR Labs.

Brady records (regular season and playoffs combined)

Most games won by a quarterback: 264

Most games played by a quarterback: 346

Most games started by a quarterback: 344

Most games played by a skill position player: 346

Most games started by a skill position player: 344

Most combined passing yards: 91,653

Most combined touchdown passes: 664

Most game-winning drives: 61

Most fourth-quarter comebacks: 49

Most NFL Championships by player: 7

Most Championships in Pro Football History by player: 7 (tied with Otto Graham).

Those, of course, are only a few of Brady's records. You don't get to be the G.O.A.T. without pilling up records.

Fans react to Brady's best start ever

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman At age 44, Tom Brady has NEVER had a better start to a season with 8 TDs in 2 games [the second half only started]



And both the INTs are from last week, weren't his fault. At age 44, Tom Brady has NEVER had a better start to a season with 8 TDs in 2 games [the second half only started]



And both the INTs are from last week, weren't his fault. https://t.co/1bhWoGTcVG

MrLopez @MrLopez20_ It’s mind blowing to see how well Tom Brady is playing! It’s mind blowing to see how well Tom Brady is playing!

WidmerSportsTlk @WidsSportsTlk Brady is the 🐐 Brady is the 🐐

Greg Auman @gregauman Tom Brady's record for touchdown passes in consecutive games? He has eight now, but he had 11 in a two-game span in 2007, and nine in four other stretches. Tom Brady's record for touchdown passes in consecutive games? He has eight now, but he had 11 in a two-game span in 2007, and nine in four other stretches.

Dan Daly @dandalyonsports Brady with his 8th TD pass of the season early in the 2nd half vs. the #Falcons . Only 5 QBs since at least 1950 have had more in the 1st 2 games of the season. (A round of applause, please, for Charley Johnson of the '65 #Cardinals .) Brady with his 8th TD pass of the season early in the 2nd half vs. the #Falcons. Only 5 QBs since at least 1950 have had more in the 1st 2 games of the season. (A round of applause, please, for Charley Johnson of the '65 #Cardinals.) https://t.co/KIMOUxieyc

Matt Chatham @chatham58 Don’t look now, but Tom Brady just threw a sidearm bend-it-like-Beckham TD pass on the move. Isn’t that the trick shot stuff he can’t do that keeps him from being the truly best QB ever or whatever? What I heard anyway… Don’t look now, but Tom Brady just threw a sidearm bend-it-like-Beckham TD pass on the move. Isn’t that the trick shot stuff he can’t do that keeps him from being the truly best QB ever or whatever? What I heard anyway… https://t.co/rNHJJjTUym

