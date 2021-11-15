Should Tom Brady and the Buccaneers be worried after two back-to-back losses?

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are now on a two-game losing streak. Even worse than that is the Bucs lost to the Washington Football Team on Sunday in a game that never seemed to be in Brady's control at all.

The season is now at its midpoint, and the playoff picture is beginning to heat up. The Bucs or any other playoff-hopeful team cannot afford to lose to lesser teams, or lose any consecutive games in a row.

So, is it time for the Bucs to panic? Things might not be that tragic just yet.

Is Tom Brady in a slump?

Leadership matters a great deal in the NFL. Should a team's fearless leader begin to show a bit of weakness, the team might follow suit.

Things may be starting to unravel for Tom Brady, but as we all know, he (albeit rarely) goes through these types of rollercoaster-type successes.

Brady now has four interceptions in the last two games. Every quarterback goes through bad stints and games.

Even the mighty Tom Brady has his down moments. If the 2020 season is any indication of how this Bucs team works, they should be just fine after adjusting.

The Buccaneers are still in control of the NFC South

The Bucs are still 6-3 and a game ahead of the 5-4 New Orleans Saints. The Carolina Panthers are 5-5 and the Atlanta Falcons are 4-5.

Even though the NFC South is in a tight race, the Bucs hope to have no issues keeping their first-place status intact. Their next three opponents are the Giants, Colts, and Falcons.

Three very winnable games.

The Bucs' remaining opponents after are the Bills, Saints, Panthers twice, and the Jets. Their remaining schedule isn't the worst in the league and as stated before, Brady will find a way to rebound from these recent losses in a big way.

Last season, everyone was ready to discount the Bucs after they went on a bit of a skid.

What happened next was a historically good run right into the Super Bowl. Even when everyone thought that Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs would destroy the Bucs, the opposite happened, proving once again that Brady is called the GOAT for a reason.

The bottom line is that Brady is still in second place in yardage with 2,870 yards and 27 passing touchdowns, which leads the league. Brady's 106.1 passer rating is still fourth in the league, even with his recent mistakes.

Never count out Brady and the Bucs. They will adjust and return to the playoffs.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Getting through to the end is a different story.

Edited by LeRon Haire