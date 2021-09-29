3 records Tom Brady can break on his return to face the New England Patriots in Week 4

For Tom Brady, it will be a homecoming like no other. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback will walk into Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Sunday for the first time since he last pulled on a New England Patriots jersey.

The Week 4 encounter will be Tom Brady's first confrontation with his former mentor, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. It will be an emotional journey for the number 12 as he relives the memories of bringing six Lombardi trophies back to New England across two decades of era-defining, sporting greatness.

It will also be yet another opportunity for Tom Brady to write more chapters of NFL history. The 44-year-old has already authored a novel of pro football records, and more achievements can be added to his list of accomplishments on Sunday.

On that note, let's look at 3 records Tom Brady can smash in New England.

#1 – The all-time passing yards record

Drew Brees' career record of 80,358 passing yards has been edging closer to Tom Brady's grasp ever since the former New Orleans Saints quarterback retired in 2020. The number will inevitably be surpassed, but there will be something special about Brady being crowned the all-time number one in his old backyard.

Sitting on 80,291 yards, Tom Brady is 68 yards short of Brees' tally. Unless Brady leaves the field early, the record will almost certainly fall. It could even be broken in one play. There likely will be a moment where Foxborough stands, applauds, and pays tribute to a generational talent of the caliber we may never see again.

#2 – The record for most games with three or more touchdowns

Another record in Brady's sights is Drew Brees' 97 games with three or more touchdowns. Brady started the season on 95 before he ripped off a four-touchdown effort against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1. He topped that display with five TD passes against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2 to tie the top spot.

The stage was set for Brady's first-ever visit to Los Angeles. Three TDs against the Los Angeles Rams and Brady would climb to stand alone on the top of the three-touchdown mountain – but Aaron Donald and co. had other ideas. Brady still threw for 41 completions and 432 yards, but he only found paydirt once.

There's no place in the world Brady knows better than the Gillette Stadium endzone. A trio of visits on Sunday and Brady takes ownership of yet another title.

#3 – Beat all 32 NFL teams

There is one main reason Brady has never beaten every NFL franchise. Playing for 20 years in New England means he has never gone up against the Patriots.

With wins over 31 of the 32 pro football teams, one team remains standing in Brady's quest to become the first player to complete the set.

Coach Belichick is no doubt combing through every note he has ever taken about Brady and the Bucs to exploit a weakness and spoil the party. Brady will be more determined to win this one than ever.

Edited by Prem Deshpande