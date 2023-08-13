Football is one thing in America and another thing across the globe, as Tom Brady is experiencing now. The former NFL standout who retired this last offseason is now acquiring a minority ownership stake in the global football.

After becoming a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, Brady is now doing the same with Birmingham City, an English football team currently in the English Championship.

When speaking with reporters about his new role, Brady was asked about owning a "real" football team. The contention is that American football is not real football, and what Americans refer to as soccer is the true football.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Tom Brady, with a bit of sarcastic ire, responded:

“Wait a minute, what are you talking about?... There's pretty good football in America too and, you know, I think for me, I'm a fan of sports. And I've been playing sports since I was a kid. Been a big fan of your version of football for a long period of time, too. So it's a global sport. I've enjoyed following it over a long period of time and had family involved in it over a long period of time. So when Tom presented me with opportunity, it was a no-brainer for me.”

Brady played in the NFL for over two decades, so that is real football to him. Still, he's a big fan of sports in general and is now an owner of an NFL franchise (the Raiders), a WNBA franchise (the Las Vegas Aces) and Birmingham City.

Tom Brady collecting sports franchises

Tom Brady now owns franchises in several sports. He's a part owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, Birmingham City and the Las Vegas Aces with Mark Davis. He also owns a pickleball team as the sport continues to grow.

Tom Brady owns part of Birmingham City now

As he's shifted into retirement following an iconic NFL career, the former quarterback has begun collecting franchises. He has a $250 million net worth, so he's able to easily get involved in a number of different teams. Could an NBA or MLB team be next?