Tom Brady's health regiments and discipline played a key role in his 23-year playing career in the NFL. The legendary quarterback also had an elite mentality that helped him win seven Super Bowl rings.

Brady's morning training sessions used to consist of spring drills in the sand. Sometimes, his former personal trainer Alex Guerrero used to tie a band around the quarterback's waist to add resistance and make Brady move his feet with greater force so he could accelerate faster.

Brady's son Benjamin also joined in for the sprint sessions. Guerrero used to give Benjamin a 10-yard head start for a 20-yard race against his father.

But the elder Brady never complained. In fact, he relished the challenge even if it was against his young one.

In an interview, back in August 2019 with Men's Health, Brady explained:

“I’m familiar with starting at the bottom and fighting my way to start. I’ve kept that mentality. I’ve never felt like, 'Man, I sure can’t get any better.'”

Brady's incredible champion mentality, along with his skill made him a force to reckon with in the NFL.

Tom Brady's NFL stats and career honors

Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady

Tom Brady played a total of 23 seasons in the NFL. He spent 20 years with the New England Patriots, winning six Super Bowl titles, before joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020.

The signal-caller then helped the Buccaneers to the Super Bowl title in his first season with the team.

Brady finished his career as the league's all-time leader in passing yards (89,214) and touchdown passes (649) in the regular season. The iconic quarterback also holds the record for the most pass attempts (12,050) and passes completed (7,753).

Brady's seven Super Bowl wins are the most by any player in NFL history. Additionally, he has a record five Super Bowl MVP awards.

Brady officially called it quits with football on Feb. 1, 2023. The quarterback posted an emotional message on social media and thanked all his fans for their support throughout the years. Brady recently became a part owner of the Las Vegas Raiders.

