Tom Brady disappointed with ‘sloppy’ standard of QB play, wants young NFL stars to follow Peyton Manning playbook

Tom Brady and Peyton Manning are two of the best quarterbacks to ever step foot on the gridiron. While Manning is a Hall of Famer, Brady will soon join Manning in the coming years.

The seven-time Super Bowl talked on his 'Let's Go' podcast about the current state of quarterback play in the league. Brady mentioned that today's signal-callers should take up the playbook Manning had in his career:

"I wish these young players could see that type of players like Peyton and there's a few guys that in our era that really worked that way. And I think the difference now it's so different."

"When I watch games even like yesterday, it's just a different quality of play. You know, it's just we're not studying defenses like we used to. We're not breaking down defenses the way we used to."

Brady added:

"A lot of the plays are being run into defenses that I know that if I saw Max Blitz come in and we couldn't pick it up, Peyton would be making sure he blocked as many as he could and giving his receiver a chance on a great one-on-one ball."

"And instead so many guys now just snap the ball and they go Alright, what do I do now? And then in the game, unfortunately, it gets a little sloppy."

Tom Brady and Peyton Manning faced off against one another for nearly two decades in the regular season and playoffs.

They've faced each other 17 times in their NFL careers, five times in the playoffs and 12 in the regular season. Manning won three of those matchups while Brady won the other two in the postseason. The overall record stands at 11-6 in Brady's favor.

Both quarterbacks are atop the most passing yards in NFL playoff history as Brady is No. 1 (13,400 yards) and Manning is No. 2 (7,339 yards).

Tom Brady honored by the Patriots in Week 1

Former New England Patriots QB Tom Brady

Brady was honored by the New England Patriots at halftime in their regular season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. Brady spent the first two decades of his storied career in New England, winning six Lombardi Trophies and 17 AFC East division titles.

The former three-time NFL MVP spoke during the ceremony about what it means to be honored by the Patriots:

"This is an incredible celebration for me, for our family, for my teammates, for all of us to come back and thank you guys, for what you've done for us. I was so fortunate to be drafted here two decades ago -- 23 years, to be exact -- not even knowing where New England was on the map."

"And not that we put it on the map, but I think a lot more people in the U.S. know where the New England Patriots play."

It was also announced that Tom Brady would be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame next June and will be eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame by 2028. As for the game, the Patriots fell short to the Eagles by a score of 25-20.