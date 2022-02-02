"That's cold" - NFL fans shocked to see no mention of Patriots in Tom Brady's farewell address 

Tom Brady officially announced his retirement earlier today.

After the news came out days ago that Brady was set to retire, it was never official as the news media jumped the gun and reported it without Tom himself confirming the news. At the time, his father and his agent said the quarterback had yet to make a final decision on retirement.

Today, on Twitter and Instagram, the seven-time Super Bowl champion ended all speculation and rumors by posting a 9-part Instagram message that never mentioned the Patriots, Bill Belichick, or the Kraft family (at least in this initial posting).

One fan took to Twitter to say it was cold how the quarterback didn't thank the Patriots organization in his retirement letter.

srburris @srburris @RapSheet He didn’t thank the Patriots? I’m not even a Pats fanatic, but that’s cold to that fanbase who has all but worshipped him for decades. Wow. @RapSheet He didn’t thank the Patriots? I’m not even a Pats fanatic, but that’s cold to that fanbase who has all but worshipped him for decades. Wow.

Brady thanked the Bucs organization, Bucs fans, the city of Tampa Bay, his family and the Michigan Wolverines organization.

There wasn't a single mention of the Patriots' organization, coaches, ownership, former players, fans, or the city of Boston in the All-Pro quarterback's farewell message.

While he didn't mention the Patriots during his official retirement post on Instagram this morning, he did in fact thank the organization upon joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The three-time NFL MVP posted an Instagram message on March 17th, 2020 titled, "Forever a Patriot," where he thanked Pats fans, the organization, coaches and owners:

“To all my teammates, coaches, executives and staff, Coach Belichick, RKK and the Kraft family and the entire orgnization. I want to say thank you for the past twenty years of my life and the daily commitment to winning and creating a winning culture built on great values.. Everything we have accomplished brings me great joy and the lessons I have learned will carry on with me forever. I couldn’t be the man I am today without the relationships you have allowed me to build with you.. I cherished every opportunity I had to be a part of our team, and I love you all for that… Although my football journey will take place elsewhere, I appreciate everything that we have achieved and am grateful for our incredible TEAM accomplishments.”

Fans were displeased that Brady didn't acknowledge the Patriots in his farewell retirement message this morning.

Another fan, this one a resident of New England, was upset that their support wasn't acknowledged.

Clarissa Explains it All @Indie2020 @TomBrady NE resident here. Been watching you play since the beginning. If it wasn't for us, you wouldn't be Tom Brady. So disappointed that all my support over the years was not acknowledged. Good luck, glad you lost this year. @TomBrady NE resident here. Been watching you play since the beginning. If it wasn't for us, you wouldn't be Tom Brady. So disappointed that all my support over the years was not acknowledged. Good luck, glad you lost this year.

This fan found it shocking Brady left the Patriots out in his thank you message.

SchemeGuide - #TB12forMVP @RLByrum @TomBrady thanked everyone in the bucs organization and no thank you to Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft, Josh McDaniels, or anyone from New England... kinda shocking not going to lie. @TomBrady thanked everyone in the bucs organization and no thank you to Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft, Josh McDaniels, or anyone from New England... kinda shocking not going to lie.

Others thought that Brady should have included the Patriots before he pressed send on his message.

Pcfire @Pcfire222 @TomBrady Gee it’s not like the New England fan base didn’t support you every step of the way for the past 20 years. Probably should have mentioned them before you hit send. I think the Kraft family treated you pretty good as well! @TomBrady Gee it’s not like the New England fan base didn’t support you every step of the way for the past 20 years. Probably should have mentioned them before you hit send. I think the Kraft family treated you pretty good as well!

A fan used a scene from "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" to help explain their feelings about the Patriots being snubbed.

Grumpy Dont Care Bear @helioschild777 @TomBrady Yo dawg. I know you’re on the Bucs but for real? NE fans are hurting after what seems like a deliberate snub. 20 years bro. 20 yrs buying your jersey, watching games, buying tickets and apparel and not one word. #coldblooded @TomBrady Yo dawg. I know you’re on the Bucs but for real? NE fans are hurting after what seems like a deliberate snub. 20 years bro. 20 yrs buying your jersey, watching games, buying tickets and apparel and not one word. #coldblooded https://t.co/TREbu2jfxB

The Patriots used a full-page ad to thank Brady when he left to join the Bucs

Mark Katches @markkatches



“To the Buccaneers fans and Tampa Bay community — take care of him. You got a great one.”



Classy gesture.⁩



#GOAT The @Patriots took out a full-page ad in today’s ⁦ @TB_Times ⁩ honoring and thanking ⁦ @TomBrady “To the Buccaneers fans and Tampa Bay community — take care of him. You got a great one.”Classy gesture.⁩ The @Patriots took out a full-page ad in today’s ⁦@TB_Times⁩ honoring and thanking ⁦@TomBrady⁩ “To the Buccaneers fans and Tampa Bay community — take care of him. You got a great one.”Classy gesture.⁩ #GOAT https://t.co/r6VeBN7etG

When Brady left the Pats for the Bucs, the New England Patriots made a classy farewell gesture by taking out a full-page ad in Sunday's Tampa Bay Times to thank their longtime signal-caller.

But later in the day, Tom responded to a heartfelt message from Patriots owner Robert Kraft by saying the following:

"Thank you Patriots Nation. I'm beyond grateful. Love you all."

So it seems as if the three-time NFL MVP made amends by letting fans of the Patriots franchise know that he is indeed grateful for them during his 20 seasons playing for them.

As they say, all's well that ends well.

