Tom Brady to get first and maybe only chance to achieve rare feat in Week 4

Tom Brady is a record-breaking machine. Here are just a few of the records that he currently holds:

Most games won by a quarterback: 264

Most games played by a quarterback: 346

Most games started by a quarterback: 344

Most games played by a skill position player: 346

Most games started by a skill position player: 344

Most combined passing yards: 91,653

Most combined touchdown passes: 664

Most game-winning drives: 61

Most fourth-quarter comebacks: 49

Most NFL Championships by player: 7

Most Championships in Pro Football History by player: 7 (tied with Otto Graham).

And those are only for the regular season and playoffs combined. In total, Brady has 61 individual NFL records. He is definitely the GOAT. But there is one achievement that he can reach next week and that is defeating all 32 teams at least once.

Brady's rare achievement

It is no surprise that Brady has not defeated all teams yet. After 20 years playing exclusively for the New England Patriots, it would have been strange to have defeated his former team only a year in with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

But Week 4 could be a glorious moment for Brady. If he defeats the Patriots, he will do what only Peyton Manning, Drew Brees and Brett Favre have done so far: have a 'W' against all 32 NFL teams.

Currently, Brady is one of five quarterbacks to defeat all but one team in the league and the others are Aaron Rodgers, Ben Roethlisberger, Alex Smith, and Kerry Collins.

A-Rod and Big Ben still play for the team that drafted them, the Green Bay Packers and the Pittsburgh Steelers, respectively.

Big Ben will hardly join the uber-exclusive club since chances are he will retire after his contract with the Steelers expires this year.

Rodgers' situation is a little trickier. The QB is playing great, he is the reigning MVP, and he almost left the Packers this offseason. Maybe next year, A-Rod will play for another city, and get the chance to join Manning, Brees and Favre.

Alex Smith retired after last season. He played for the San Francisco 49ers, the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Washington Football Team. Along with the Chiefs, he helped mentor Patrick Mahomes.

During his tenure with the WFT, he suffered a life-threatening leg injury, but after a year of recovering, he played the 2020 season for the team and won the Comeback Player of the Year award.

Kerry Collins started his career in 1995 with the Carolina Panthers and retired in 2011 with the Indianapolis Colts. During his pro years, he also played for the New Orleans Saints, the New York Giants, the Oakland Raiders, and the Tennessee Titans.

Collins' deeds include the win against 31 teams and a dreadful performance, among the worst in NFL history, in his lone Super Bowl (XXXV) appearance.

The 28-club

The other two quarterbacks who defeated all NFL teams but are not on the above list are Joe Montana and Fran Tarkenton.

Montana and Tarkenton defeated all the teams they faced, but at their time, the NFL had only 28 franchises. So even though they have a win against them all, they are not a part of the 32-club.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New England Patriots

Regardless of what happens in Week 4, we are fortunate to see Brady making history week in and week out. If he does not win, that is okay as his legacy will still be intact. But if he wins, well, there would be just one more reason to call Brady the GOAT.

