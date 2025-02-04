Tom Brady once got choked up revealing his "real hero" to the NFL world after Super Bowl victory

NFL great Tom Brady has won seven Super Bowls, but none remains more memorable than Super Bowl LI. After the thrilling victory over the Atlanta Falcons, Brady got emotional for many reasons. One, he had etched his name in the record books as the most successful QB at the Super Bowl, overtaking Terry Bradshaw. The other reason was the presence of his ailing mother along with his father.

In a postgame media appearance, Brady appeared to be in the moment as he answered a 7-year-old reporter, Joseph Perez, winner of the ‘kid reporter’ contest. Brady was asked who was his real hero, to which Brady replied:

“That's a great question. I think my dad is my hero, because he's someone I look up to every day.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

However, the question made Brady emotional as he fought hard to control his tears. He looked down to conceal his emotions in the guise of adjusting the microphone before saying, “My dad.”

Brady continued, “Well, I'd say my dad represents his feelings, because he's a dad, and I'm a dad.

“And he was just a great example for me, and he was always someone who supported me in everything I did, to come home at night and bring me out, hit me ground balls and fly balls. I loved baseball growing up.”

Tom Brady dedicates Super Bowl LI to his mother Galynn

Although Tom Brady isn’t known for displaying too much emotion in the media, he had hoped for his parents to attend Super Bowl LI. Brady’s dad, Tom Brady Sr., was attending to his ailing wife, Galynn, who was diagnosed with breast cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy for nearly 16 months. Thus, their presence was highly questionable.

However, Galynn attended her son’s first game of the 2016-17 season. Therefore, Brady dedicated the game to his mother before it began.

“She’s the one I want to win it for,” Brady told Westwood One’s Jim Gray before kickoff.

As promised, Brady put up a show for the fans and his parents at NRG Stadium. Despite reeling behind at 28-3 in the third quarter, Brady showcased a once-in-a-lifetime performance, scoring 31 points on the trot to secure another victory in overtime.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Falcons Nation! Check out the latest Atlanta Falcons Schedule and dive into the latest Falcons Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.