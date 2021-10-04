Watch: Elated Tom Brady shares special embrace with Patriots owner Robert Kraft

Tom Brady and his return to New England has been billed as the game of the year. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is returning to Foxborough for the first time since leaving the Patriots at the end of the 2019 season.

The story has been dominating the headlines all week long, with the build-up reaching a fever pitch. The importance of the game cannot be overstated as Brady makes his long-awaited return to Boston.

Brady and Kraft share a wonderful moment

Heading back to where you essentially spent nearly half of your life is bound to have some good emotions for Brady, and one person in particular found his way to the star quarterback. It was none other than Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Brady was seen talking to future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees, part of NBC's broadcast as an analyst before Kraft made his way to Brady. The pair were seen talking for around 30 seconds as NBC continued to preview the massive game at Foxborough.

Sunday Night Football on NBC @SNFonNBC



saw Patriots owner Robert Kraft and @DrewBrees outside the locker room ahead of tonight's game on @NBC and @PeacockTV. Check this out. @TomBrady saw Patriots owner Robert Kraft and @DrewBrees outside the locker room ahead of tonight's game on @NBC and @PeacockTV. Check this out.



@TomBrady saw Patriots owner Robert Kraft and @DrewBrees outside the locker room ahead of tonight's game on @NBC and @PeacockTV. https://t.co/qkuEQdXJk5

The pair shared a warm embrace and probably reminisced about their time together, having spent so many successful years winning an incredible six Super Bowls.

In his first year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady did something that many thought he couldn't do. He defeated Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs to win his seventh Super Bowl and, perhaps more importantly, his first without Bill Belichick.

Despite all the personal accolades and Super Bowls, returning to the place where he spent 20 years is bound to have some emotional effect on the greatest quarterback ever to play.

Having lost in Week 3 against the LA Rams, Brady and the Buccaneers are 2-1 this season and will want to get their season back on track against the Patriots.

How the home fans in the stadium will receive Brady is anyone's guess, but after what he gave the City of Boston and the Super Bowls he won, it would be hard to expect anything less than a rousing reception for the future Hall of Famer.

Also Read

Meredith Gorman @MereGorman This whole place is chanting "BRADY! BRADY!" after Tom Brady takes the field in Foxboro This whole place is chanting "BRADY! BRADY!" after Tom Brady takes the field in Foxboro https://t.co/FqK6rspx5x

Brady will want to win at any cost and Bill Belichick will undoubtedly have a game plan to stop the quarterback he spent so many years with. It is shaping up as an incredible football game that the entire NFL community has been waiting for.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar

LIVE POLL Q. Was Bill Belichick the primary reason why Tom Brady left the Patriots? Yes No 1 votes so far