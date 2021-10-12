Is Tom Brady injured? Buccaneers QB had right thumb wrapped after Dolphins game in Week 5

During Tom Brady's legendary career with Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots, speaking to the media about injuries was about as common as those same Patriots having a losing season. My, how things have changed since Brady's arrival in Tampa.

Not only is Tom revealing a more relaxed version of himself (see Brady and Rob Gronkowski's "Tommy and Gronky" web series), he also now appears comfortable speaking to the media about the injuries that he has.

Is Tom Brady injured?

After the Buccaneers' 45-17 victory in Week 5 against the Miami Dolphins, Brady appeared at the podium with his right thumb wrapped up.

Greg Auman @gregauman Here’s a pic of Tom Brady’s right thumb, wrapped after the game. Here’s a pic of Tom Brady’s right thumb, wrapped after the game. https://t.co/6XXMlzqddY

Here's what Brady had to say to the press about the injury:

"In my younger days, I probably would have never showed you guys. I'd probably try to keep it a secret. But, I think, at my old age, I don't care so much. It's just kind of a football injury, so I'll do my best to get ready for this game---we'll see what happens."

This type of rhetoric is an exact contradiction of the way things worked in New England. However, one must assume that if Brady is willingly speaking about the injury to his right thumb, then it must not be too serious.

Will Brady be ready for Thursday Night Football

When it comes to injuries, there is always cause for concern, especially when speaking of players with Tom Brady's stature. There is now another grave concern as the Buccaneers must suit up again in just three days for a Thursday Night Football matchup vs. the Philadelphia Eagles.

According to NFL analyst Ian Rapoport, Brady looks to be fine for the game on Thursday night vs. the Eagles.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #Bucs QB Tom Brady, who was spotted with his hand in ice during the game, is dealing with a thumb injury that should be good for Thursday night vs. the #Eagles , source said. #Bucs QB Tom Brady, who was spotted with his hand in ice during the game, is dealing with a thumb injury that should be good for Thursday night vs. the #Eagles, source said.

In the previous game against the Dolphins, Brady was phenomenal, throwing for 411 yards and 5 touchdowns with no interceptions.

As it stands, Brady has thrown for 15 touchdowns and just two interceptions for the season.

The Eagles and second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts are riding the wave of an upset victory in Week 5 over the Carolina Panthers. For the Buccaneers to be victorious against the Eagles on Thursday night, the offensive line must be certain to put an emphasis on protecting Brady at all costs, particularly with the injury to his right thumb.

For the sake of Brady and Buccaneers fans, here's to hoping that Brady gets the ball out quickly to his playmakers to avoid re-injuring the thumb or making it worse for their season.

