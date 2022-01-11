Tom Brady's Madden 2001 player profile shows just how far he has come

Tom Brady has been featured in 22 Madden video games

Tom Brady is a 44-year-old quarterback in his 22nd season in the NFL and is currently making a move on his eighth Super Bowl victory. Everyone knows he is the GOAT, regardless of how you feel about him personally.

He's even graced the cover of two separate Madden video games: Madden 18 and Madden 22 (with Patrick Mahomes). Speaking of Madden, the seven-time Super Bowl champion has had an overall rating of, at least, 90 since 2004, his fourth year as a starter. However, Madden hasn't always been generous to the GOAT, especially in Madden 2001.

As you can see from the post above, Madden 2001 was not kind to him. In his second year in the NFL, he found himself listed as the fourth quarterback on the depth chart. He was behind Drew Bledsoe (who he eventually replaced the following year), John Friesz (who played in two games in two seasons with New England) and Michael Bishop (who threw nine passes in one season with the Patriots).

The biggest slap in the face for Brady would have been the lack of a name for his player. Michael Bishop got his name added, even though he was a seventh-round pick in 1999. Brady was a sixth-round pick in 2000 and was a starter for the Michigan Wolverines in college. Not only that, but his Madden rating was only a 57. Bishop was granted a 67 after being inactive for all but one game the previous season.

Needless to say, Tom Brady is having the last laugh in 2021. He's had 17 straight years with a Madden rating of, at least, 90, been a cover athlete twice and has won seven Super Bowls. The other three quarterbacks have one Super Bowl between them, and it's Drew Bledsoe...as Brady's backup.

At least, the GOAT had fans supporting him when this tweet was posted back in 2017. Others took it as an opportunity to take a shot at him, but the tweets are still entertaining either way. One fan brought up his Madden 2002 profile, which has him as the third quarterback out of three on the depth chart and a lower rating than 2001. At least, he was given a photo and name this time, though.

