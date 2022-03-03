"Golf is definitely my second career" - Tom Brady makes huge confession amid NFL return rumors 

Despite rumors, Tom Brady is still retired from football. One of the stereotypical retirement hobbies to pick up is golfing.

Of course, in classic fashion, the quarterback appears to be taking a big step towards settling into the sport as a potential future job. Speaking on Sirius XM radio, Brady was asked whether he was going to remain as a Sirius XM radio host, as he had for this past NFL season.

"To be determined. There's a lot of things going on, but today, it's golf."

He then shifted the conversation to talk about the day's events and the partner he'd be playing with. However, minutes later, his closing remarks gave a hint as to his hopes on the golf course today and his future career.

"I'm looking forward to it and I can learn a lot from [my partner's swing]. Hopefully some of it soaks in over a period of time. So, I think golf's definitely my second career, second career-hobby so it'll be a good place to see [my partner] swing all day."

Essentially, the quarterback hinted that it was not going to be his only job forever. Additionally, later in the interview, as if he had taken the talk to decide if he wanted to add anything to that point, he returned to answer the first question, opening the door to adding a new sport to his athletic resume.

The quarterback is planning on making a deep run in golf in the near future. He essentially said as much before catching himself and clumsily attempting to correct the error.

However, whether he does something else first or later, golf appears to be taking center stage in the quarterback's life.

What is appealing to Tom Brady about golf?

The former quarterback at Capital One's The Match

Perhaps a spark was lit during The Match, a pay-per-view event between himself and Peyton Manning in recent years. Perhaps the game gave him a spark to be the best golfer and beat the other quarterback.

Of course, there is no proof of this, but one can only wonder what's next for the quarterback.

Golf is not an uncommon interest of quarterbacks. Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, and Peyton Manning all partake in the sport during the offseason.

As such, would it be so surprising if the quarterback who passed Rodgers and Manning on the football field wanted to pass them on the golf course? Brady likely sees himself as a trailblazer.

If Brady is successful in golf, he'll serve as an example for quarterbacks not ready to give up competition and the grind. That said, he needs to get through his first season without the NFL first.

After that, it may be easier to focus on a second career.

