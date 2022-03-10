"Tom Brady and Malcolm Butler murdered them" - NFL fans won't let Seahawks forget about dynasty altering Super Bowl loss

The Seattle Seahawks decided to end the franchise's most successful era by trading Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. He leaves after a decade with the franchise that included a Super Bowl win, ironically, over the Broncos, along with another appearance.

The Super Bowl loss is arguably one of the most famous in NFL history. Seattle marched towards the end zone and could have handed the ball to Marshawn Lynch for an easy touchdown to beat the New England Patriots. Instead, Wilson threw an interception to Malcolm Butler and the potential dynasty crumbled soon after.

The Gauntlet Game of The Week this week will be the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots matchup in Super Bowl 49 back in 2014. This game ended in one of the most dramatic fashions of any Super Bowl in recent memory as former #Patriots CB Malcolm Butler became the hero.

The Legion of Boom on defense eventually split as trust was lost in head coach Pete Carroll. Yet he still has his job to this day.

I just know the Malcolm Butler interception has to be going through Seahawks fans minds after this trade lol

Patriots fans will not forget this game, and some, in particular, decided to mock the Seahawks following their recent trade. One claimed Tom Brady and Butler "murdered" the Seahawks.

Tom Brady and Malcolm Butler murdered the Seahawks.

It's a strong take, but it carries weight. The team was one yard away from back-to-back Super Bowl titles. Who knows how many they would have won if that had happened. Yet Brady and the Patriots won and added another ring to their impressive collection.

Thank you Russ for giving us some insane Seahawks memories, without you the Malcolm Butler interception never woulda happened, the craziest play in nfl history. Thank you

Another fan added that Bill Belichick should be included in this conversation for his impeccable handling of the precarious situation in the final minute of Super Bowl 49.

Bill Bellechick murdered the Seahawks on that final play. No timeout called, totally f'd with Pete's play call.

In general, it is fair to say that the Patriots as a whole ended a potential dynasty in Seattle.

The Seahawks demise began when Pete Carroll tried to make Russell Wilson Superbowl MVP by letting him throw a TD on the goal line instead of just handing the ball off to Beast Mode. Now look what happens, u trade Russell Wilson bc he can't do it by himself. A little ironic ha.

Seahawks fans left wondering what could have been

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Carolina Panthers v Seattle Seahawks

It sounds like an exaggeration to say that a single play altered the course of modern NFL history. Yet losing a Super Bowl can have massive effects on any team, as one fan pointed out.

Nothing has happened great for the Seahawks since that Malcolm Butler Interception

Everyone on the sidelines thought they were going to be back-to-back champions. But the franchise crumbled after that gut-wrenching loss and hasn't made it to the big game since.

Proud to say Malcolm Butler and the Patriots have successfully dismantled yet another team, the Seattle Seahawks.

After the loss, the team still made the playoffs in five of the next six seasons. However, they won only three playoff games in that span, all in the Wild Card round. They never even made it back to the NFC Championship Game.

Seahawks we're supposed to be the next dynasty. But everything changed with Malcom butler intercepted the ball.

This wasn't all because of Butler's interception. But the play did indeed prevent the team from making NFL history. Would the Seahawks be moving on from Wilson, or would the quarterback want to leave the franchise if he had those two titles?

Lot of Seahawks fans haven't been fans since the Butler interception.

The situation turned into a battle between Wilson and Carroll. Seattle sided with the head coach, ending the dynasty's remnants. All Patriots fans can do is sit back and appreciate how lucky they were to get that Super Bowl win and take down a potential challenger to the team's long-term success with Brady.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar