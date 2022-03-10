"Tom Brady and Malcolm Butler murdered them" - NFL fans won't let Seahawks forget about dynasty altering Super Bowl loss

The Seattle Seahawks decided to end the franchise's most successful era by trading Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. He leaves after a decade with the franchise that included a Super Bowl win, ironically, over the Broncos, along with another appearance.
The Super Bowl loss is arguably one of the most famous in NFL history. Seattle marched towards the end zone and could have handed the ball to Marshawn Lynch for an easy touchdown to beat the New England Patriots. Instead, Wilson threw an interception to Malcolm Butler and the potential dynasty crumbled soon after.
The Legion of Boom on defense eventually split as trust was lost in head coach Pete Carroll. Yet he still has his job to this day.
Patriots fans will not forget this game, and some, in particular, decided to mock the Seahawks following their recent trade. One claimed Tom Brady and Butler "murdered" the Seahawks.
It's a strong take, but it carries weight. The team was one yard away from back-to-back Super Bowl titles. Who knows how many they would have won if that had happened. Yet Brady and the Patriots won and added another ring to their impressive collection.
Another fan added that Bill Belichick should be included in this conversation for his impeccable handling of the precarious situation in the final minute of Super Bowl 49.
In general, it is fair to say that the Patriots as a whole ended a potential dynasty in Seattle.
Seahawks fans left wondering what could have been
It sounds like an exaggeration to say that a single play altered the course of modern NFL history. Yet losing a Super Bowl can have massive effects on any team, as one fan pointed out.
Everyone on the sidelines thought they were going to be back-to-back champions. But the franchise crumbled after that gut-wrenching loss and hasn't made it to the big game since.
After the loss, the team still made the playoffs in five of the next six seasons. However, they won only three playoff games in that span, all in the Wild Card round. They never even made it back to the NFC Championship Game.
This wasn't all because of Butler's interception. But the play did indeed prevent the team from making NFL history. Would the Seahawks be moving on from Wilson, or would the quarterback want to leave the franchise if he had those two titles?
The situation turned into a battle between Wilson and Carroll. Seattle sided with the head coach, ending the dynasty's remnants. All Patriots fans can do is sit back and appreciate how lucky they were to get that Super Bowl win and take down a potential challenger to the team's long-term success with Brady.