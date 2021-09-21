Tom Brady could match Peyton Manning and Dan Marino's incredible feat in Week 3 against Rams

Future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady is no stranger to records and making history. Having won a record seven Super Bowls, a feat unlikely ever to be matched, Brady now has a shot at another piece of history as we enter Week 3 of the NFL season.

Since Week 16 of last season, in regular-season games, Tom Brady has thrown at least four touchdown passes in each game. That means he has done so in four consecutive regular-season games.

Tampa's No.12 started the streak against the Detroit Lions, where he threw for 348 yards and four touchdowns in a 47-7 victory. Tom Brady then threw for 399 yards and four touchdowns against the Atlanta Falcons in last year's last regular-season game in a 44-27 win.

At the start of the new season, Brady defeated the Dallas Cowboys 31-29, thanks to a last-minute field goal, with Brady tossing four touchdowns and passing for 379 yards. Then the Falcons were again on the receiving of a Tom Brady masterclass as he threw for five touchdowns and 276 yards in a 48-25 win over Atlanta.

Now, as we enter week three of the NFL season, Brady has a shot at history. As it stands, Brady is tied second for the longest streak in NFL history for consecutive games throwing at least four touchdowns.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Dating back to Week 16 of the 2020 season, Tom Brady now has thrown at least four TD passes in four consecutive regular-season games, tied with Dan Marino for the second-longest such streak in NFL history. Only Peyton Manning with five straight games in 2004 has a longer streak. Dating back to Week 16 of the 2020 season, Tom Brady now has thrown at least four TD passes in four consecutive regular-season games, tied with Dan Marino for the second-longest such streak in NFL history. Only Peyton Manning with five straight games in 2004 has a longer streak.

Currently second to Miami Dolphins legend Dan Marino, should Brady toss four touchdowns against the LA Rams, he will go level with Peyton Manning as the only quarterback to throw for four or more touchdowns in five consecutive games.

The level of opposition is worth noting, as Brady has done it against Detroit, Dallas and the Falcons (twice). All three teams have average or below average defenses, but the Rams have some serious firepower.

Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey immediately spring to mind as the two players most likely to wreck Brady's shot at history on Sunday. Nevertheless, Brady does have some serious weapons to throw at: Antonio Brown, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and legendary tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Let's not forget backs Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones, who can be used out of the backfield too. Suddenly there could be more receivers to cover for the Rams defense.

It's shaping up to be a great game that many eyes will be on. And given Brady's record, you would not back against him making more history on Sunday.

