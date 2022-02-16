Tom Brady weighs in on losing out NFL MVP award to Aaron Rodgers

Over the last ten years, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers have seemingly been in the MVP conversation every year. Even in Brady's final season, the two were both on the shortlist.

However, for the second year in a row, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers won the award.

One would think this would irk someone with the lofty expectations of possibly the greatest quarterback in the game's history. However, speaking on Let's Go!, the former quarterback was gracious in defeat, giving Rodgers plenty of praise.

"You know, Aaron had a spectacular year. How can you say that he wasn't, you know, as great as any player in the league this year, he certainly was and very deserving always. Terrific player."

How did Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers compare in 2021?

Tampa Bay's signal caller completed 67.5 percent of his passes, throwing for 43 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also crossed the 5000-yard mark, earning 5316 yards through the air.

Meanwhile, Rodgers completed 68.9 percent of his passes, throwing for 4115 yards, 37 touchdowns, and four interceptions.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter By winning his fourth NFL MVP award tonight, Aaron Rodgers now trails only Peyton Manning, who five NFL MVP awards. By winning his fourth NFL MVP award tonight, Aaron Rodgers now trails only Peyton Manning, who five NFL MVP awards.

Based on statistics, both quarterbacks are quite competitive. However, the biggest difference between the two is in passing yards.

Brady threw for about 1200 more yards. Second, he also threw more touchdown passes. At the same time, the quarterback threw nearly ten more interceptions.

Steven Kriz @skrizPO Aaron Rodgers has now watched Tom Brady and Matthew Stafford change teams and get a ring in year one…



🤔🧀 Aaron Rodgers has now watched Tom Brady and Matthew Stafford change teams and get a ring in year one…🤔🧀

Those voting appeared to value interceptions above other statistics, as the biggest advantage for Rodgers was his lower interception total. Additionally, other non-statistical categories likely played into the decision.

The term "most valuable player" means that if the player is taken off the roster, their team has a bigger drop in their ability to win without him.

In other words, those that carry the team the most deserve the award. While Tampa Bay's quarterback had a great season, he had much more talent around him than Aaron Rodgers.

As such, his play didn't elevate the team as much as the play of Rodgers did.

The Buccaneers, on the other hand, had a vicious defensive line and an offense bubbling with robust talent. Brady had Rob Gronkowski, Mike Evans, Antonio Brown (for most of the season), OJ Howard, Leonard Fournette, Ronald Jones, and Chris Godwin (for most of the season).

Meanwhile, Green Bay had Davante Adams and Aaron Jones. Every other player was either hurt or didn't stand out. Therefore, the quarterback had to do much more of the heavy lifting.

Of course, this doesn't mean Brady had a bad season. 25 other teams would have traded their signal caller's season for that of the former Patriots quarterback.

