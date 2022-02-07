"You think I play this sh*t to go to Pro Bowls?" - Tom Brady has never been a fan of NFL's all-star game

With Tom Brady's recent retirement from the game after 22 seasons in the NFL, one might assume that destinations such as Hawaii, Orlando or even Las Vegas would be at the top of his list. But not when they're the playing host to the Pro Bowl.

Recently, former New England Patriots linebacker and Tom Brady teammate Brandon Spikes spoke with Sports Illustrated about a conversation he had with the future first-ballot Hall of Fame quarterback who gave a very colorful take on how he feels about the Pro Bowl.

"You think I play this s**t to go to Pro Bowls? Get it together. Get your head up. We’re trying to win rings."

Buccaneers linebacker Devin White also previously told NFL insider Peter King about a time when he was upset about not being named to the Pro Bowl. To which Brady responded by telling White that they're chasing a "bigger bowl" than the Pro Bowl.

“D, there’s a bigger bowl I’m chasing. We’re all chasing it. C’mon."

The Pro Bowl quarterback has made his stance clear that while being selected to the teams is great, his primary concern has always been the Super Bowl.

Will Tom Brady have a change of heart and play in 2022?

As it currently stands, the 2022 NFL season will begin with Tom Brady on the sofa for the first time since before 2000. To put that into perspective, the last time that the league was in play without Tom Brady, Bill Clinton was the President of the United States.

The former New England Patriots signal-caller has spent roughly half his life playing in the NFL, so would it be a surprise if he decided to come back for a 23rd season? He has achieved just about every accomplishment a person can think of in the NFL.

He is the all-time record holder for Super Bowl wins (seven), Super Bowl appearances (10), passing yards (84,520), passing touchdowns (624) and Pro Bowl selections (15). These are just a few of the NFL records held by the three-time NFL MVP.

Perhaps the most significant reason for the former quarterback hanging up his cleats is to spend more time with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, and his three children.

Having started in 363 games in the NFL, it's perhaps likely that the All-Pro quarterback may want to remain retired and catch up on all the important things he has missed in life.

