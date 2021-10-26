Tom Brady to win NFL MVP at 65? Battlefield 2042 teaser hilariously features QB on billboard

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been defying logic and age for nearly a decade. He played at an elite level throughout his 30s, won the NFL MVP award at age 40, and is one of the front-runners to win the award again this season at age 44.

Brady credits the patented TB12 method that he devised with his long-time friend and trainer Alex Guerrero for his endless longevity as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

While it's anybody's guess just how long Brady will keep playing at the MVP level, DICE and EA believe the seven-time Super Bowl champion will still be himself at age 65.

New Battlefield trailer predicts Tom Brady will be NFL MVP in 2042

Battlefield 2042, an upcoming first-person shooter game, dropped a new teaser on Monday titled "What A Time To Be Alive," which takes viewers through the game's chaotic virtual world set in the future.

Throughout the teaser, a host of characters repeat the line, "What a time to be alive." In one instance, a soldier patrolling a city on fire stops in front of a billboard that flashes an image of a visibly older Brady sporting white hair and beard, accompanied by a message that reads: "NFL MVP 2042".

It's improbable that Brady will continue to play until age 65. But not many expected him to be slinging it at 44, so who can definitively rule out the quarterback playing in 2042?

It's clear that EA, who are also the developers of Madden, decided to have a little fun with the teaser for their new game. However, it hasn't gone well with the fans, as the video currently has approximately a 1:1 ratio for likes and dislikes on YouTube.

Will Brady win NFL MVP this season?

It's hard to fathom Tom Brady winning the NFL MVP award at 65, but he might do it at 44.

The Buccaneers quarterback threw four touchdowns in the first half of his team's blowout win over the Chicago Bears. Brady leads the NFL in passing yards (2,275) and touchdown passes (21) and has the second-best quarterback rating (69.4), trailing only Los Angeles Rams' Matthew Stafford (78.7).

The reigning Super Bowl MVP is on course to win his fourth NFL MVP award, which will be the second-most behind Peyton Manning (5).

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar