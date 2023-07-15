Tom Brady's NFL return on the cards? 3 worst fits for $300,000,000-worth QB

Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from his legendary NFL career after the 2022 season. While this may have been a bit shocking, it wasn't the first time he had done so. He also retired after the 2021 NFL season before rejoining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers just a few weeks later.

Given his history of coming back from retirement, as well as the fact that he was still one of the best current quarterbacks in the NFL the last time he played, suiting up for the upcoming 2023 NFL season is not necessarily out of the question. Despite the retirements, Brady still hasn't missed a season since entering the league with the New England Patriots in 2000.

If Brady does decide to unretire once again, the 2023 NFL offseason provides him with a much different opportunity than the last time he did it. He was still under contract with the Buccaneers during his last retirement, so he returned to Tampa Bay. This time around, he's not under contract with any team, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Brady's return to the NFL for the 2023 season would mean that he's free to sign with any team that offers him a contract. Considering he's won seven Super Bowl rings, he will surely draw attention. He's unlikely to sign with a team unless he feels they are championship contenders. Also, with some teams already settled at quarterback, his options could be a bit limited.

Everything considered, here are three teams that could potentially offer Tom Brady a contract for the upcoming 2023 NFL season but are probably unsuitable for him if he truly wants to compete for another ring.

#1. Washington Commanders

Ron Rivera

The Washington Commanders have been desperately seeking a proven veteran quarterback to help them make a return to the NFL playoffs. Even head coach Ron Rivera has been vocal about their desire to find one. This means they would almost definitely be interested in signing Tom Brady if he returns to the NFL.

The NFC is clearly the weaker conference this year and theoretically provides an easier path to the postseason. But the Commanders lack depth in their offensive skill positions and also rank in the top 10 for the most difficult 2023 schedules. Playing in the same division as three teams that made it to the NFL playoffs last year is a big factor behind that.

#2. Tennessee Titans

Mike Vrabel

The Tennessee Titans have been one of the teams most closely connected to Tom Brady if he does return for the 2023 NFL season. His connection to head coach Mike Vrabel is one of the reasons why, as the two previously played together for the Patriots.

The Titans' potential interest in Tom Brady stems from their questionable quarterback situation. They are searching for a replacement for Ryan Tannehill after selecting a quarterback in the NFL draft in each of the last two years. Brady could provide them with an instant upgrade in the short term while the two young quarterbacks develop their skill sets.

The issue with the Titans is that they provide little offensive upside outside of Derrick Henry in the ground game. They have one of the weakest groups of pass-catchers in the entire NFL, limiting Tom Brady's ability to thrive. They also play in the loaded AFC in a South division featuring the rising Jacksonville Jaguars, so the Titans' potential path to a Super Bowl is extremely difficult.

#3. Las Vegas Raiders

Josh McDaniels

A reunion with Josh McDaniels on the Las Vegas Raiders makes some sense for Tom Brady. They recently released Derek Carr and replaced him with the injury-prone Jimmy Garoppolo. The Raiders also have solid offensive weapons, including Davante Adams and Josh Jacobs. Tom Brady also recently purchased an ownership stake in the Raiders, so he's already connected to the franchise.

The issue with going to Las Vegas is that they play in arguably the most challenging division in the entire NFL. They must compete with defending Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs, the Los Angeles Chargers who made the playoffs last year, and the Denver Broncos who recently added head coach Sean Payton. Making the playoffs with the Raiders will be difficult enough, let alone competing for another Super Bowl ring.

