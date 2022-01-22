Tom Brady is minting money thanks to his latest NFT expansion 

It seemingly wasn't enough for Tom Brady to have taken over football in his 22 years as an NFL quarterback. He now has his sights set on dominating off the field as well, starting with his newest NFT venture.

Brady is the co-founder of Autograph, an NFT agency that is designed to facilitate the connection between athletes and the cryptocurrency space that now resides in today's economy.

Some of Autograph's impressive list of athletes and celebrities includes names like Derek Jeter, Usain Bolt, Tiger Woods, Naomi Osaka, Simone Biles and the great Wayne Gretzky.

The company appears to be in great financial shape as they just informed TechCrunch they recently raised $170 million from venture capital firms Andreessen Horowitz and Kleiner Perkins.

Tom Brady will look to replicate the success he is having with Autograph off the field, as his on-field commitments will see him try to get the Buccaneers back to the Super Bowl. The biggest question for the team lies with the health of a few key players, including running back Leonard Fournette, who has been battling a nagging hamstring injury.

The team is already without the services of Pro Bowl wide receiver Chris Godwin and we all remember the Antonio Brown situation which caused the receiver to be released from the team.

To add insult to injury, backup receivers Cyril Grayson Jr. and Breshad Perriman sat out Wednesday's walkthrough as they nurse injuries of their own in hopes of playing this weekend.

Tampa's offensive line was also dealt a major blow when center Ryan Jensen and tackle Tristan Wirfs suffered ankle injuries during last week's 31-15 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. Jensen returned to finish the game but Wirfs was ruled out for the remainder of the encounter..

If the Buccaneers are to win this game, protecting the seven-time Super Bowl champion against the likes of Aaron Donald and Von Miller is imperative as they face the Rams this weekend in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

The matchup between the Buccaneers and the Rams could come down to a matter of availability. If Brady can work his postseason magic and once again provide a performance for the ages, the team still has a great chance of getting to SoFi Stadium in California as the NFC representative for Super Bowl LVI on February 13.

