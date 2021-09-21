Tom Brady on pace to break two all-time records held by Peyton Manning

Tom Brady is less man, more a myth and a legend. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar is already the record holder for several passing records, including most games won as a quarterback (265) and the most games started by a quarterback in NFL history (345).

While Brady has scaled several mountains in his age-defying NFL career, two records held by his former rival, Peyton Manning, were still out of Brady's reach. Until now.

Peyton Manning's records for most passing yards in a season (5,477) and most passing touchdowns in a season (55) are on pace to be broken by Tom Brady this year. Brady already has nine passing touchdowns and 665 passing yards heading into Week 3.

Peyton Manning set these records during his historic comeback tour with the Denver Broncos during the 2013 NFL season. In that season, it seemed obvious that Manning felt slighted by the Indianapolis Colts choosing to proceed with drafting Andrew Luck to lead the franchise after Manning had surgery for a severe neck injury.

Similar to Tom Brady's current Buccaneers team, Peyton's 2013 Denver Broncos offense was loaded with weapons to threaten even the most staunch defenses. Demaryius Thomas, Wes Welker, Eric Decker, Julius Thomas and Knowshon Moreno were just a few of the options at Manning's disposal.

There's the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, then there's the rest: Superstar QB set to break Manning's records

On offense, Tom Brady has several All-Pros and Pro Bowlers including Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Antonio Brown and Rob Gronkowski. Brown and Gronkowski currently have the stats to be in the discussion for Hall of Fame consideration at the end of their careers.

StatMuse @statmuse Tom Brady is 44 years old.



He’s thrown 9 touchdowns in 2 weeks.



GOAT > Father Time. https://t.co/vCLyAkh7tW

Just like your favorite superhero, each of these players has their own special abilities. Mike Evans and Rob Gronkowski serve as the primary red zone threats, while Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown control the chains with possession catches and stretch defenses down the field.

Making the case for Brady's return to the top of the record books

So just what does Tom Brady need to do in order to break Peyton Manning's records for most touchdowns and most passing yards in a season?

Andy Nesbitt @anezbitt Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman At age 44, Tom Brady has NEVER had a better start to a season with 8 TDs in 2 games [the second half only started]



And both the INTs are from last week, weren't his fault. At age 44, Tom Brady has NEVER had a better start to a season with 8 TDs in 2 games [the second half only started]



And both the INTs are from last week, weren't his fault. https://t.co/1bhWoGTcVG Ridiculous. twitter.com/NFL_DovKleiman… Ridiculous. twitter.com/NFL_DovKleiman…

Record for most passing yards in a season

Peyton Manning's season record for passing yards is 5,477. With two games in the books, 14 games left (one bye week) and already up 665 yards, Tom Brady needs to average at least 343 passing yards per game to break the record.

Record for most passing touchdowns in a season

Manning's season record for passing touchdowns is 55. With 15 games left and nine touchdowns already thrown, Tom Brady needs to throw an average of 3.2 touchdowns a game going forward.

One of the few things that could possibly throw a wrench into breaking the record is injury. However, with Tom Brady's stellar offensive line and dedication to his craft, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the superstar QB at the top of the record books once again.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha