  • home icon
  • NFL
Tom Brady Patriots Hall of Fame tickets: How to attend the prestigious event in Massachusetts?

By Habib Timileyin
Modified Jun 09, 2024 18:15 GMT
Legendary quarterback Tom Brady—often regarded as the finest player to have played in the NFL—will be inducted into the New England Patriots Hall of Fame on Wednesday after a brilliant career that saw him win six Super Bowl titles with the team.

The NFL legend will be admitted into the Patriots Hall of Fame as the 35th inductee. The event will be held inside Gillette Stadium from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. to make room for as many fans as possible.

The New England Patriots' executives have said that the reason they chose June 12 is because Brady's tenure at the team is most frequently linked to the numbers 12 and 6. He won six Super Bowl championships with the team and also made the number 12 jersey an iconic one.

Brady also helped the Patriots win nine AFC crowns and 17 AFC East titles while he was a member of the squad.

Patriots season ticket holders had first dibs when it came to buying Hall of Fame ceremony tickets. However, tickets for the general public are still available right now and may be acquired through Ticketmaster.

FuboTV is offering a live broadcast of the event for anyone who would want to watch it from home. New subscribers are eligible for a free trial.

Brady was a professional football player in the NFL between 2000 and 2022. He began his career with the Patriots before he joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the last three years of his career. During that time, he had a significant number of teammates, and several of them—including Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman—are expected to be at his induction into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Wednesday.

When will Tom Brady be eligible for Pro Football Hall of Fame induction?

Tom Brady will be qualified to enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2028. This is due to the five-year waiting period that exists in the Hall of Fame following a player's formal announcement of retirement from the league. The moment Brady becomes eligible, he will undoubtedly be inducted as a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

The quarterback first entered the league as a member of the New England Patriots, who selected him in the sixth round of the NFL Draft, in 2000. He won his first of six Super Bowls with the franchise in the 2001 campaign, his second year in the league.

The 2018 season marked the campaign Brady won his final Super Bowl with the Patriots. Before retiring, he played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for three seasons in the end, during which he won his seventh and last Super Bowl ring.

