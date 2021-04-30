Tom Brady posts tweet referencing his shirtless combine photo during NFL Draft 2021

The NFL Draft is a thrilling time for college prospects who are sitting and eagerly awaiting their names to be called on.

Once one of those nervous prospects, Tom Brady has a tradition where he posts a legendary shirtless photo from the combine. The picture does not only stand as a reminder that greatness can develop from anyone. It is good humbling fun for everyone.

Annual “Post Tom’s Shirtless Combine Photo on Twitter” Day. My favorite 🙄🙄 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 29, 2021

Brady's journey has been inspirational, and fans can't help but bring up the NFL Draft Combine because of how diverse and outstanding his achievements are. The 43-year-old didn't just collect awards. He surpassed those that previously achieved recognition.

Brady stands tall with 14 Pro Bowls, three All-Pro selections, three MVP selections, seven Super Bowl titles and a host of other formidable accolades that make him the greatest quarterback to have ever graced the game.

The picture slithers its way onto social media via Twitter; it goes viral and ends up being a trending topic.

.@TomBrady's infamous NFL combine picture celebrates 20 years this week 🤣 pic.twitter.com/DdXlozxyvR — ESPN (@espn) February 26, 2020

A few hours before the draft, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback posted a humorous tweet to his followers.

During Brady's draft, the New England Patriots picked him 199th overall. Scouts didn't see much potential in his physique. It was a time in his life when the young quarterback was nowhere near the GOAT that we all know.

Brady's athleticism was wholly laid out for all to see as he ran a putrified 5.28 40-yard dash. He also had a 24.5-inch vertical leap and a broad jump of 8 feet, 1/4 inches.

Since the 2006 NFL Combine, among all the hundreds of players that have come through, there have only been 65 players who have revealed a combination of a slower 40-yard dash and a shorter vertical and broad jump than Brady.

Out of the 65 players, almost 90 percent (56) were offensive linemen that averaged around 320 pounds, their weight having a considerable impact, and nine were defensive linemen that had the same concerns with their weight approximating 321 pounds.

Now it is even Super Bowls later; with two different franchises, the joke appears to be on everyone who judged and lost their chance at drafting the former Michigan quarterback and future Hall of Famer.

Now it may seem that the former New England Patriots quarterback will pass down the torch to newly added QB from Alabama state Mac Jones, who has a similar photo drifting through the Twittersphere.

Now they added Mac to your picture. pic.twitter.com/gCri462B3G — Bradley Hall (@brad0808) April 30, 2021