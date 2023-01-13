Tom Brady to the Raiders? Why Las Vegas’ ambition could be a pipedream

The Las Vegas Raiders are ready to move on from quarterback Derek Carr. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday that the team was exploring other options at quarterback.

Rapoport tweeted:

"The Raiders will begin the process of evaluating the trade market for QB Derek Carr, as they prepare for a decision on their QB for the future. This points to the possibility of Carr, who holds a no-trade clause and will be part of the process, leaving the organization."

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Sources: The #Raiders will begin the process of evaluating the trade market for QB Derek Carr, as they prepare for a decision on their QB for the future. This points to the possibility of Carr, who holds a no-trade clause and will be part of the process, leaving the organization. Sources: The #Raiders will begin the process of evaluating the trade market for QB Derek Carr, as they prepare for a decision on their QB for the future. This points to the possibility of Carr, who holds a no-trade clause and will be part of the process, leaving the organization. https://t.co/zvZvGv8cQ5

Las Vegas are now expected to trade Carr or release him before the February 15 deadline when he'll be owed his bonus. On a side note, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is set to become a free agent this offseason.

The two events have been put together by fans and analysts alike, with many people thinking Brady could be a good fit for the Raiders.

Brady would join an offense featuring All-Pro running back Josh Jacobs, who led the NFL in rushing yards. He would throw the ball to All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams, star tight end Darren Waller, and dangerous wideout Hunter Renfrow.

While this is a scenario Raiders supporters would want to happen, it is unlikely to come to fruition. Brady could end up retiring this off-season. If he doesn't, other teams will be interested in him, or he could re-sign with the Buccaneers.

Brady is 46 years old and won't be the quarterback for long-term success for Las Vegas.

Other quarterbacks the Las Vegas Raiders could target if they don't land Tom Brady

Las Vegas Raiders v San Francisco 49ers

There's a big chance that the Raiders will pursue Brady in free agency, and there is also a chance that they won't land him.

They have already made it official that they will move on from Carr and will have to explore multiple options for replacing him.

There are many different options the team can go to. They can sign a free agent such as Tom Brady or Jimmy Garoppolo, both of whom have played for head coach Josh McDaniels before.

They could also try to go after big-ticket Lamar Jackson, who will be a free agent once the season ends. They could even go after a veteran quarterback such as Sam Darnold, Baker Mayfield, or Daniel Jones if he hits the market.

The Raiders could also draft a young quarterback in the 2023 draft. They hold the No. 7 overall pick in the draft and could land a quarterback in a deep quarterback draft class.

There will be many options for the Raiders at the quarterback position, with Tom Brady the likely plan A.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Ian Rapoport and H/T Sportskeeda.

Poll : 0 votes