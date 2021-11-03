"One of the all-time greats" - Tom Brady has his say on Von Miller following trade to Rams

Von Miller is now a Los Angeles Rams player. The superstar pass rusher packed his bags and left his farm in Colorado yesterday as the Rams opted to go all in and make a move for the former Superbowl MVP. Miller fortifies an already strong defense, and the reigning Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady has offered his opinion on the trade:

“He’s an unbelievable professional. I’ve shared the field with him a lot of times and he’s an incredible player and the Rams are getting one of the all-time greats.”

Brady and Miller have battled each other many times on the field, and the Buccaneers quarterback understands greatness when he sees it. Miller strengthens the Rams to a point where they have three possible defensive Hall of Famers and an MVP-level quarterback. It's a significant move in the NFC, and Brady recognizes that.

Miller and Brady's epic duel

Cast your mind back to January 2016. It is a chilly afternoon in the Mile High City of Denver. The home-team Broncos are hosting the Patriots in the AFC Championship game. It would be one of Peyton Manning's final stops in his last rodeo. Two future Hall of Fame quarterbacks are about battle for the final time. The headline writers were ready. Instead, Von Miller decided to flip the script.

Brady took a beating as the Broncos' defense ravaged him. Miller tortured Brady all afternoon as the Broncos won the game and punched their ticket to Super Bowl 50. Miller did the same two weeks later as he destroyed league MVP Cam Newton and took home the Lombardi trophy.

Make no mistake. Von Miller is one of the greatest pass-rushers in NFL history. For all of the effusive praise, Brady did correctly point out that there is still a long way to go in this season, and no one has achieved anything yet:

“And I think, you know, it’s easy to say, ‘Well, now because of this, this is going to mean this going forward.’ I think that not to lose perspective, and this isn’t to downplay the addition of any great players, but you play 17 regular-season games and you tally them up at the end and you see where everyone’s at. So there’s a lot of things that are going to take place between now and the end of the season.”

Nonetheless, the Rams are now more potent with Von Miller in their lineup. Brady could meet his foe in the playoffs and their duel will likely decide the game.

