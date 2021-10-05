Tom Brady to retire a Patriot? Buccaneers QB hints emotional reunion 

Tom Brady's immediate future is with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but the superstar quarterback hinted at what is next to come.

After the Buccaneers' victory over the New England Patriots, Tom Brady spent some time with reporters to give his thoughts on the game, the night, and his future. Brady implied that he would be open to retiring as a Patriot. He told reporters:

"It's been a great stadium for me for a long time. I don't know what the future holds. Obviously could be an opportunity to come back here. We'll see. I feel like I'll always be a part of this community. I'll be up here quite a bit when it's all said and done."

Tom Brady on retiring as a Patriot

After being away from New England for close to 18 months, returning to Foxborough may have put some things in perspective for the most accomplished quarterback in the sport. Historically, players have signed one-day deals to retire with the team they spent the most time with or found the most success with.

Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy recently signed a one-day deal with the Philadelphia Eagles to retire as a member of the team. During the offseason, former Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen also signed a one-day deal before calling it quits on his NFL career.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Las Vegas Raiders

For Brady, there are more factors to consider as well. He still has plenty of friends in New England and also has family in the city as well. Also, after 20 years, Brady has roots and nostalgia for the place. He said:

"When I retire I'm sure there will be a lot of time for — you know, I have a lot of friends up here and it's a great place. My kids were born on Beacon Street in the city. It's been an amazing place for me, it still is."

Also Read

That said, Brady still has plenty to give to football. As long as there is a drop of gas in the tank, the ex-Patriot will be slinging balls at receivers. Retirement is nowhere on the horizon for Brady, so there's plenty of time before his potential reunion with the Patriots.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar

LIVE POLL Q. Will Tom Brady retire a Patriot? Yes No 1 votes so far