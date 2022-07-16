LOOK: Tom Brady teases Patriots reunion featuring Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman and more in latest social media post 

Tom Brady took to social media to share a photo with his former New England Patriots teammates. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback shared the memory with recently retired Rob Gronkowski and former wide receivers Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola. He shared the photo along with the following caption that shows them reuniting for the movie “80 for Brady” and not an on-field reunion:

"BREAKING NEWS: Nah just kidding, we did get the band back together to shoot 80 for Brady though."

“80 for Brady” is comedy movie that the three-time NFL MVP stars in and produces. It's set to be released next year. Former Patriots Gronkowski, Amendola and Edelman will have cameo roles.

The film is based on the true story of four friends in their 80s who are longtime fans of Tom Brady and head on the road to the Super Bowl. The four women are played by Sally Field, Jane Fonda and Rita Moreno along with Emmy-winning actress Lily Tomlin.

The movie is set in 2017, and the former Patriots quarterback portrays himself in Super Bowl 51. The event was held at NRG Stadium, home of the Houston Texans. He was named Super Bowl MVP after going 43 of 62 for 466 yards passing with two touchdowns and an interception.

The Patriots overcame a 28-3 deficit over the Atlanta Falcons, the largest deficit in Super Bowl history. They won 34-28 in overtime. This game was the only time in history a Super Bowl has gone into overtime. In addition to the quarterback, Gronkowski, Amendola and Edelman were all players of that New England championship team.

Tom Brady and his New England Patriots teammates

Super Bowl LI - New England Patriots v Atlanta Falcons

The 44-year-old spent the first 20 seasons of his career with the New England Patriots, winning six of his seven Super Bowls. With the Patriots, he played with Amendola for five seasons (2013 – 2017).

He played alongsode Edelman for 10 years, not including the 2017 season (2009 – 2019). Gronkowski was Brady's teammate for nine seasons (2010 – 2019). Gronkowski played an additional two campaigns with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2020 – 2021). There are some whispers that Gronkowski's recent retirement may not be permanent, and that the tight end will return for one last push for the Super Bowl.

Brady's career with New England is one of the best, if not the best, stretches from any player in NFL history. We’ll see these four reunited once again on the big screen to the joy of all NFL fans, especially Patriots fans.

