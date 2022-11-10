Tom Brady has built himself a career outside the NFL in the world of entertainment, including hosting the iconic comedy sketch show Saturday Night Live (SNL). A recent episode of the Let's Go! podcast featured both Brady and longtime SNL cast member Kenan Thompson. The 45-year-old quarterback revealed that he needed a bit of a drink before hosting the show back in 2005:

"I need tequila, I gotta get down, I gotta get changed. I need two shots of tequila before I go on. Like, let's get this thing going, you know?"

Thompson then asked the three-time NFL MVP to compare hosting SNL to that of a close game in the fourth quarter. Brady responded:

"You always know when you're in the moment, you're not nervous because you know what's coming. And I think as long as you prepare and you're ready to go, you know what to expect and second nature takes over and then you just make it happen."

Tom Brady's personality made him a great SNL host

New York Giants v New England Patriots

During the same conversation, Thompson explained why Tom Brady was such a good SNL host:

“You’re [Brady] on the radar though. There’s a lot of quirky people out there that nobody care about… but [parodying] someone that everybody respects knows that the armor can’t be chipped. That allows for the joke-telling to be fun.”

The 15-time Pro Bowler's offseason and 2022 campaign would make for an SNL sketch. He retired in the offseason, only to return shortly after. His decision reportedly caused a rift between him and Gisele Bündchen. While rumored to have been given an ultimatum, the quarterback seems to have chosen football. This is evidenced by his recent divorce.

After losing three straight games, the Buccaneers star led the team on a comeback drive to defeat the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9. We will see if Tom Brady can lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to one more Super Bowl win before retirement, if that is indeed his plan.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit the Let's Go! podcast and H/T Sportskeeda.

Poll : 0 votes